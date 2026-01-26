BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The Pulte Family Charitable Foundation today announced the launch of the Inspired By Their Stories Award, a new philanthropic award created to recognize nonprofit organizations whose work is changing lives and restoring dignity for society’s most vulnerable. The Award will honor U.S. based nonprofit organizations working in four critical areas of human need. An organization may submit an entry in only one of the following categories:
- Care for Others — including mental health, behavioral health, physical health, services for people with disabilities, veterans, youth, and other vulnerable populations
- Education – including everything from K-12 education, afterschool programs, college, and trade and vocational training
- Hunger & Thirst — providing access to food and efforts to improve access to clean drinking water
- Shelter – providing housing to vulnerable populations
