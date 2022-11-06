PUN vs TAM Team Prediction PKL 2022: Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas Dream11 Top Picks | PUN vs TAM Pro Kabaddi Live Streaming

Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Between PUN vs TAM. Also Check Puneri Paltan Dream 11 Team Player List, Tamil Thalaivas Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas, Dream11 Vivo Pro Kabaddi. (Image: Twitter)

PUN vs TAM Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Match 63 Between PUN vs TAM at Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune at 8:30 PM IST: Puneri Paltan currently look like the team to beat as they find themselves on top of the standings. They have six wins, two losses and two ties so far, and they will be eager to secure another win against the Thalaivas to stay on top of the points table. Tamil Thalaivas, meanwhile, will be confident in their own ability as they are in the midst of a resurgence and are unbeaten in their last four games. They beat the Titans last night to move up to eighth in the standings with four wins, four losses and two ties.

Match: Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match 63, Pro Kabaddi League 2022, 6 November.

Match Toss: 8:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune

PUN vs TAM Dream11 Team

Sagar, Sahil Gulia, Fazel Atrachali, Himanshu, Narender, Ajinkya Pawar, Mohit Goyat.

Captain: Narender, Vice-Captain: Mohit Goyat.

PUN vs TAM Predicted Playing 7

Puneri Paltan: Fazel Atrachali, Sanket Sawant, Gaurav Khatri, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde.

Tamil Thalaivas: Himanshu, Sagar, Sahil Gulia, M Abhishek, Mohit, Ajinkya Pawar, Narender.



