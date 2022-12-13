Pune Bandh Today: Will Banks Remain Closed?

Even as a bandh in Pune on Tuesday has been called by the Opposition parties, Sambhaji Brigade a prominent Maratha organisation, and several other organisations, there have been speculations if banks will remain closed or open today.

Pune Bandh today: Will banks be open or closed?

Due to the bandh, shops including groceries, bakeries will remain closed between 10 am to 3 pm in Pune today, December 13. All emergency services including medical shops will remain open during the Pune bandh. Banks will not be affected by the Pune bandh today. This means all banks in Pune will remain operational and not be closed due to the bandh. Pune bandh timings have not been announced but reports suggested that several shops will function as usual only after 3 pm.

Pune Bandh reason – Who have called for protest

The Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Sambhaji Brigade and some other outfits have given the bandh call in Pune. Pune bandh has been called to protest against alleged remarks made by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Fatehchand Ranka, president of the Federation of Traders Associations of Pune (FATP), said the office-bearers of the three parties and Sambhaji Brigade had appealed to the traders’ body to support the bandh called for condemning the governor’s statements. Last month, governor Koshyari kicked up a row as he termed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj an “icon of olden times”.

“Following the appeal made by these parties, an internal meeting of all the members of the federation was organised and it was decided to support the bandh by keeping the shops closed till 3 pm on Tuesday,” Ranka said.



