Pune Municipal Corporation 2026 LIVE:

The counting of votes for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) elections will begin shortly. On Thursday, civic elections held in 28 other municipal corporations across Maharashtra. These are the first local body elections in the state after a gap of nearly nine years, with the last polls held in 2017. Pune follows multiple member ward system. In this, each municipal ward elects three or four corporators, instead of one. For example, the Pune Municipal Corporation has 41 wards. Each ward elects four corporators, and the general body has 162 members. It is important to note that the exit polls done by Axis My India, the JVC, and Sakal have predicted a sweep for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in Mumbai. Axis My India exit poll shows that Mahayuti Alliance is projected to win 131-151 seats while the JVC exit poll shows that the alliance would secure 138 seats.