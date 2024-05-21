Home

Pune Pub That Served Liquor To Teenager Sealed Hours After Police Arrests Owner

“The city police arrested the bar owner and the bar manager who served liquor to the minor accused on the night of the accident,” Pune CP Amitesh Kumar told ANI.

Pune Road Accident: The State Excise Department on Tuesday sealed Cosie restaurant and Hotel Blak, the establishments that served liquor to the 17-year-old boy who killed two people with his Porsche in the Kalyani Nagar area early on Sunday.

Santosh B Jagdale, Superintendent, State Excise Office Pune, said, “We have sealed two restaurants after we received CCTV footage showing the accused drinking in both these establishments. We have cancelled their licenses as they were serving alcohol to a minor. The permissible age to serve mild beer is 21 and for hard liquor, it is 25. The closing time for pubs, bars, and restaurants is 1:30am.” He added, “Across Pune, we are inspecting all the restaurants and bars and have instructed our teams to take quick action against the defaulters.”

The Pune Police on Tuesday also arrested the owner and the manager of the bar that allegedly served liquor to the 17-year-old boy who hit and killed two people with his father’s Porsche car. “The city police arrested the bar owner and the bar manager who served liquor to the minor accused on the night of the accident,” Pune CP Amitesh Kumar told ANI.

The Porsche car allegedly driven by the 17-year-old, who the police claim was drunk at the time, knocked down two motorbike riders in Kalyani Nagar area in Maharashtra’s Pune city in the early hours of Sunday, causing their death, as per officials.

“We have detained the teenager’s father from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and he is being brought to Pune and will be arrested in the case registered against him,” Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar said.

Besides, the Pune police have arrested Cosie restaurant owner Pralhad Bhutda and manager Sachin Katkar and Hotel Blak manager Sandip Sangle for allegedly serving alcohol to the juvenile, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shailesh Balkawade said.

“All will be produced in a court later in the day,” he said.

On the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, the accused juvenile along with his friends went to the two establishments between 9.30 pm and 1 am and allegedly consumed liquor, according to police.

“The CCTV footage of the bar clearly shows that the juvenile was consuming alcohol. There is no doubt that the juvenile was driving the car after consuming alcohol. We will be submitting all these facts to the court,” police commissioner Kumar earlier said.

The police had registered a case against the teenager’s father, a real estate developer, under sections 75 and 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act, and against the owners and staff members of the bar establishments for serving alcohol to an underage person.

The probe in these cases has been transferred to the crime branch, an official earlier said.

Section 75 deals with “willful neglect of a child, or exposing a child to mental or physical illnesses,” while section 77 deals with supplying a child with intoxicating liquor or drugs.

According to the FIR lodged in connection with the incident, the man, despite knowing his son did not have a valid driving license, gave him the car, thus endangering the latter’s life, and allowed him to party even as the father knew that he consumes liquor.

A group of friends were returning on motorbikes at around 3.15 am on Sunday after a party when the speeding Porsche hit one of the motorcycles at Kalyani Nagar junction.

The two riders — Anis Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa, both 24-year-old IT professionals and hailing from Madhya Pradesh — died of their injuries, police said.







