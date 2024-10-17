Home

News

Pune to face major water supply disruption TODAY; Check list of affected areas

The water shutdown will affect several zones across Pune, with residents in the following areas likely to experience complete disruption. Check out the full list here.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Pune to face city-wide water supply disruption on October 17 due to maintenance work

Pune water supply cut: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced a major city-wide water supply disruption on Thursday, October 17. The disruption has been caused due to critical maintenance and electrical work at several water treatment plants in the city. This disruption is expected to affect various parts of the city throughout the day. Here’s all you need to know about the power supply disruption in the city.

The PMC has also announced that the water supply will be resumed at a low pressure on Friday, October 18. The maintenance will take place at key water treatment centers, including the Khadakwasla Water Center (New), New and Old Parvati Water Treatment Plants (MLR, HLR, and LLR Tank Premises), Lashkar Water Center, and Bhama-Askhed, Vadgaon, and Warje Water Centers.

Pune water supply- List of affected areas:

The water shutdown will affect several zones across Pune, with residents in the following areas likely to experience complete disruption:

Parvati MLR Tank Area: Budhwar Peth, Thursday Peth, Kashewadi, Nana Peth, Somwar Peth, Lohia Nagar, Ghorpade Peth, and the Arun Vaidya Stadium area.

Parvati HLR Tank Area: Sahakar Nagar, Bibvewadi, Padmavati, Mukundnagar, Shivtejnagar, Upper and Lower Indiranagar, Dhankawadi, Katraj, Taljai, and Premnagar.

Parvati LLR Area: Deccan, Shivajinagar, Swargate, Rajendranagar, and Dattawadi.

Lashkar Water Center: Hadapsar, Ramtekdi, Wanwadi, Kondhwa, NIBM Road, Tadiwala Road, Pune Cantonment, and Yerwada.

Bhama-Askhed Water Center: Lohgaon, Vimannagar, Kalyaninagar, Vishrantwadi, and Phulenagar.

Vadgaon Water Center: Hingane, Ambegaon, Warje, Dhankawadi, and Bharti Vidyapeeth area.

Chandni Chowk Tank Area: Bavdhan, Sus Road, Baner, Bhusari Colony, and Pashan.

Gandhi Bhavan Tank Area: Kothrud, Warje Malwadi, Atul Nagar, and surrounding regions.

Pancard Club GSR Tank Area: Baner, Balewadi, Viddate Vasti, and Pancard Club Road.

The PMC has also cautioned that water supply may be delayed, and water pressure could be lower than usual on the morning of Friday, October 18, as the system resumes operation after maintenance. The Pune Municipal Corporation in a post on X (formerly Twitter) stated, “On Thursday (October 17, 2024), water supply will remain off in most parts of Pune city and there is a possibility of late and low pressure water supply in these areas on Friday (October 18, 2024). More information available on PMC CARE APP!”

Precautionary Measures:

Residents are advised to store adequate water in advance to avoid inconvenience during this period. The PMC has assured that the maintenance is necessary to ensure the proper functioning of the water supply infrastructure and improve service efficiency in the long run. The water supply is expected to normalize by Friday afternoon, barring any unforeseen delays. For further updates and information, residents can contact the PMC’s water supply department or visit the official PMC website. This temporary disruption is part of routine maintenance aimed at ensuring the city’s water treatment and distribution facilities remain in optimal working condition.











