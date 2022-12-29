Pune to face water cuts on December 29

Pune may experience water shortages on Thursday, December 29.

Pune water supply

Pune: A large part of Pune city will experience water shortage on Thursday (December 29) due to urgent repair work and installation of a flow meter on the main water line delivering water to the Kothrud region of the Gandhi Bhavan tank and the Bavdhan part of the Chandni Chowk tank. Meanwhile, on Friday (December 30), the water pressure might be low as the water delivery will begin in the morning with minimal pressure.

Chief Engineer for the Water Supply Division of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Aniruddha Pawaskar, has requested all residents of the city to take note of the situation and assist with this matter.

LIST OF AFFECTED AREAS

Kothrud Area: Mahatma Society area, Bhujbal Township, Eklavya College area, Kumar area, Gananjay Society, Rohan Garden area, Kothrud Ward Office area, Atharva Ved, Kanchan Ganga, Alaknanda, Shivprabha Mantri Park-1, Aroh Society, Shravandhara Slum, Sahajanand, Shantivan Gandhi Memorial, Kirloskar Diesel Company, Laxminagar Slum, Prametesh Society, DP road.

Bavdhan Area: Bavdhan Gaonthan, Bavdhan Khurd, Bavdhan Budruk, Vaidehi Enclave Society, Vidya Nagar, Left, Right areas on Pashan Road.

