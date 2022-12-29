National

Pune to face water cuts on December 29

admin
19Views
Read Time:1 Minute, 21 Second


Pune may experience water shortages on Thursday, December 29.

Mumbai water supply
Pune water supply

Pune: A large part of Pune city will experience water shortage on Thursday (December 29) due to urgent repair work and installation of a flow meter on the main water line delivering water to the Kothrud region of the Gandhi Bhavan tank and the Bavdhan part of the Chandni Chowk tank.  Meanwhile, on Friday (December 30), the water pressure might be low as the water delivery will begin in the morning with minimal pressure.

Chief Engineer for the Water Supply Division of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Aniruddha Pawaskar, has requested all residents of the city to take note of the situation and assist with this matter.

LIST OF AFFECTED AREAS

Kothrud Area: Mahatma Society area, Bhujbal Township, Eklavya College area, Kumar area, Gananjay Society, Rohan Garden area, Kothrud Ward Office area, Atharva Ved, Kanchan Ganga, Alaknanda, Shivprabha Mantri Park-1, Aroh Society, Shravandhara Slum, Sahajanand, Shantivan Gandhi Memorial, Kirloskar Diesel Company, Laxminagar Slum, Prametesh Society, DP road.

Bavdhan Area: Bavdhan Gaonthan, Bavdhan Khurd, Bavdhan Budruk, Vaidehi Enclave Society, Vidya Nagar, Left, Right areas on Pashan Road.

Topics




Published Date: December 29, 2022 7:54 AM IST



Updated Date: December 29, 2022 8:07 AM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories