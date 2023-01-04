Pune To Face Water Supply Cut on Jan 5, Check List Of Affected Areas

The Pune Municipal Corporation has announced that most parts of the city will be facing water cuts on Thursday, January 5 due to some urgent maintenance and repair work.
Pune: Residents of several parts of Pune will experience water shortage on Thursday (January 5) due to urgent repair and maintenance work. The announcement about the water supply cut was announced by Pune Municipal Corporation on Tuesday. Even though supply of water will resume on Friday, the water pressure level might be low as the water delivery will begin in the morning with minimal pressure.
The water supply will be suspended to carry out two works- first, for the metro work at Kamgar Putala in Shivajinagar and second, for repair of 16 inch MS water pipe from Prathamesh Society to Chandni Chowk in Kothrud area.
Water Supply Cut Announcement
AREAS OF PUNE TO FACE WATER CUT ON JAN 5
In Shivajinagar: The water cut has been scheduled in Kamgar Putala area, Civil Court area, Kapote Galli, Shimla office area, Modi Bagh area, Narveer Tanaji Wadi, Pune-Mumbai Road, Wakde Wadi and Patil Estate.
In Kothrud areas: Shashtri Nagar, Lokmanya colony, Left and Right Bhusari Colony, Veda Bhawan Road, Dukkarkhind, Wheelview Society, Woods Royal Society, Paramhansnagar, Laksminagar, Rahul Tower, Mutheshwar Colony, and Gurujan Society.
Published Date: January 4, 2023 11:36 AM IST
