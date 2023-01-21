Home

Pune Woman, Unable To Conceive Child, Forced To Consume Powdered Human Bones By Husband, In-Laws

The accused pointed a revolver at the woman forcing her to consume the powder of human bones. The complaint alleged that such an incident happened several times in the past.

Pune: A 28-year-old woman in Pune was forced powered human bones by her husband and her in-laws as part of a black magic ritual for not being able to conceive a child. Following the complaint by the woman, Sinhgad Police station under Pune city Police on Wednesday registered an FIR against seven people including the husband, in-laws and a Tantrik.

“The 28-year-old victim got married in 2019 but did not have a child. So her husband, in-laws and other accused would conduct black magic rituals during ‘amasvya’ (no moon night). She has alleged she was made to drink water mixed with powdered human bone. She was also allegedly made to bathe in a particular waterfall,” Inspector Jayant Rajurkar of Sinhgad Road police station said as quoted by news agency PTI.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Suhail Sharma of Pune city Police, said, “Police have registered a case under sections 498 a, 323, 504, 506 of IPC along with section 3 of anti-superstition act (Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013 )against seven persons.”

As per a report by The Indian Express, the accused pointed a revolver at the woman forcing her to consume the powder of human bones. The complaint alleged that such an incident happened several times in the past. The woman was reportedly forced out of the house in May 2022. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

Victim registered complaint in two separate matters.

In the first matter, the victim alleged that her in-laws had demanded some dowry during the time of marriage (in 2019) which included some cash, gold and silver jewellery.

In the second matter, the police have imposed section 3 of anti-superstition and black magic, according to the complaint application.

According to the police, in the second matter, during several Amavasya, the victim’s in-laws forced her to indulge in some superstitious activities at home and in some other rituals the victim was forcefully taken to an unknown crematorium and asked to eat some bones of a dead human.

DCP Sharma further informed news agency ANI that the in-laws in another type of ritual had taken the victim to some unknown area in the Konkan region of Maharashtra where she was forced to indulge in an “Aghori” practice under a waterfall. During these practices, they were also taking instructions from a Tantrik over the phone through video calls.”

Accordingly, taking serious cognizance of the complaint we have registered an FIR against seven accused and started probing the case,” said DCP Sharma.

“We have started to search the particular crematorium where these practices took place. We would be arresting these accused as soon as possible after which more details of the incident will be revealed. Right now we can be assured that an ACP rank police officer would be supervising the case probe,” the DCP further added.

According to the police, the victim’s family is well-educated have been indulging in such practices for quite some time.



