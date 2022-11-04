LIVE VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, 2022-23: Puneri Paltan Beat UP Yoddhas 40-31. The first match of the evening will witness Patna Pirates facing U Mumba, while Dabang Delhi K.C. take on Jaipur Pink Panthers in the second and U.P. Yoddhas go up against Puneri Paltan in the third game.

LIVE VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 Match Updates, PAT vs MUM, DEL vs JAI, UP vs PUN: In today’s triple header show at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune, Patna Pirates take on U Mumba in the first match, followed by Dabang Delhi taking on Jaipur Pink Panthers and the final match of the day will be between UP Yoddhas and Puneri Paltan.

PAT vs MUM, Patna Pirates vs U Mumba: Patna Pirates have clashed with U Mumba 16 times. The three-times champions have won six of these games, while the Season 2 champions have won nine times. One match between the teams ended in a tie.

DEL vs JAI, Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Dabang Delhi K.C. and Jaipur Pink Panthers have met 18 times with the former winning on seven occasions and the latter winning nine times. Two games between the teams ended in ties.

UP vs PUN, UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan: U.P. Yoddhas and Puneri Paltan have squared off eight times with the former winning five times and the latter winning thrice.














