Friday, November 4, 2022
HomeNationalPuneri Paltan Beat UP Yoddhas 40-31
National

Puneri Paltan Beat UP Yoddhas 40-31

admin
By admin
0
59


LIVE VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, 2022-23: Puneri Paltan Beat UP Yoddhas 40-31. The first match of the evening will witness Patna Pirates facing U Mumba, while Dabang Delhi K.C. take on Jaipur Pink Panthers in the second and U.P. Yoddhas go up against Puneri Paltan in the third game.

VIVO Pro Kabaddi, VIVO Pro Kabaddi news, LIVE PKL 2022, LIVE Pro Kabaddi League, LIVE PAT vs MUM, LIVE DEL vs JAI, LIVE UP vs PUN, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Updates, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Players, VIVO Pro Kabaddi matches, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Latest news, VIVO Pro Kabaddi India, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Venue, VIVO Pro Kabaddi best Raids, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Raids, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Awards, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Teams, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Todays Match, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Highlights Match Updates, PAT vs MUM, DEL vs JAI, UP vs PUN, Patna Pirates vs U Mumba, Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, U Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan, PAT vs MUM Match 56, DEL vs JAI Match 57, UP vs PUN Match 58, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Highlights News, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Best Players, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Teams Highlights, PKL, PKL Highlights, VIVO Pro Kabaddi in Bengaluru, VIVO Pro Kabaddi UP team, VIVO Pro Kabaddi best Team, VIVO Pro Kabaddi, VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2022, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Points Table, VIVO Pro Kabaddi highlights Score, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Today Match, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Highlights Teams, VIVO Pro Kabaddi VIVO Pro Kabaddi, VIVO Pro Kabaddi news, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Updates, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Players, VIVO Pro Kabaddi matches, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Latest news, VIVO Pro Kabaddi India, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Venue, VIVO Pro Kabaddi best Raids, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Raids, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Awards, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Teams, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Todays Match, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Highlights Match Updates, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Highlights News, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Best Players, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Teams Highlights, PKL, PKL Highlights, VIVO Pro Kabaddi in Bengaluru, VIVO Pro Kabaddi UP team, VIVO Pro Kabaddi best Team, VIVO Pro Kabaddi, VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2022, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Points Table, VIVO Pro Kabaddi highlights Score, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Today Match, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Highlights Teams, VIVO Pro Kabaddi
LIVE VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, 2022-23, November 4. (Image: Twitter)

LIVE VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 Match Updates, PAT vs MUM, DEL vs JAI, UP vs PUN: In today’s triple header show at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune, Patna Pirates take on U Mumba in the first match, followed by Dabang Delhi taking on Jaipur Pink Panthers and the final match of the day will be between UP Yoddhas and Puneri Paltan.

PAT vs MUM, Patna Pirates vs U Mumba: Patna Pirates have clashed with U Mumba 16 times. The three-times champions have won six of these games, while the Season 2 champions have won nine times. One match between the teams ended in a tie.

DEL vs JAI, Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Dabang Delhi K.C. and Jaipur Pink Panthers have met 18 times with the former winning on seven occasions and the latter winning nine times. Two games between the teams ended in ties.

UP vs PUN, UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan: U.P. Yoddhas and Puneri Paltan have squared off eight times with the former winning five times and the latter winning thrice.




  • 10:44 PM IST


    LIVE PKL 2022-23, UP vs PUN: That’s it! Puneri Paltan beat UP Yoddhas 40-31. PUN 40-31 UP



  • 10:29 PM IST


    LIVE PKL 2022-23, UP vs PUN: Puneri Paltan leading 35-25, 7 minutes to go in the game now. PUN 35-25 UP



  • 10:17 PM IST


    LIVE PKL 2022-23, UP vs PUN: We are back for the second-half, Puneri Paltana re leading 23-18. PUN 23-18 UP



  • 10:06 PM IST


    LIVE PKL 2022-23, UP vs PUN: Puneri Paltan lead UP Yoddhas 19-11 at half-time. HT: PUN 19-11 UP



  • 10:04 PM IST


    LIVE PKL 2022-23, UP vs PUN: Puneri Paltan are at their dominating best tonight! The lead UP Yoddhas 18-9. As we speak the lead is now 19-9. PUN 19-9 UP



  • 9:49 PM IST


    LIVE PKL 2022-23, UP vs PUN: The third match between UP Yoddhas and Puneri Paltan is underway and the the Paltan have a 2-1 lead as of now. As we speak, it’s 2-2 now. UP 2-2 PUN



  • 9:39 PM IST


    LIVE PKL 2022-23, DEL vs JAI: That’s it!! Jaipur Pink Panthers Beat Dabang Delhi 45-40. JAI 45-40 DEL



  • 9:24 PM IST


    LIVE PKL 2022-23, DEL vs JAI: Pink Panthers leading 41-28. JAI 41-28 DEL



  • 9:21 PM IST


    LIVE PKL 2022-23, DEL vs JAI: Jaipur Pink Panthers leading 40-26 in the game. JAI 40-26 DEL



  • 9:14 PM IST


    LIVE PKL 2022-23, DEL vs JAI: Jaipur Pink Panthers extend their lead 36-23. JAI 36-23 DEL







Published Date: November 4, 2022 10:45 PM IST



Updated Date: November 4, 2022 10:45 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Houdini’s Guide To Home Decoration
Next article
Air Pollution Affecting People Health More Than Tobacco Smoke Dr Randeep Guleria
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

National

Puneri Paltan Beat UP Yoddhas 40-31

admin
By admin
0
59


LIVE VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, 2022-23: Puneri Paltan Beat UP Yoddhas 40-31. The first match of the evening will witness Patna Pirates facing U Mumba, while Dabang Delhi K.C. take on Jaipur Pink Panthers in the second and U.P. Yoddhas go up against Puneri Paltan in the third game.

VIVO Pro Kabaddi, VIVO Pro Kabaddi news, LIVE PKL 2022, LIVE Pro Kabaddi League, LIVE PAT vs MUM, LIVE DEL vs JAI, LIVE UP vs PUN, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Updates, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Players, VIVO Pro Kabaddi matches, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Latest news, VIVO Pro Kabaddi India, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Venue, VIVO Pro Kabaddi best Raids, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Raids, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Awards, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Teams, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Todays Match, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Highlights Match Updates, PAT vs MUM, DEL vs JAI, UP vs PUN, Patna Pirates vs U Mumba, Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, U Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan, PAT vs MUM Match 56, DEL vs JAI Match 57, UP vs PUN Match 58, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Highlights News, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Best Players, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Teams Highlights, PKL, PKL Highlights, VIVO Pro Kabaddi in Bengaluru, VIVO Pro Kabaddi UP team, VIVO Pro Kabaddi best Team, VIVO Pro Kabaddi, VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2022, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Points Table, VIVO Pro Kabaddi highlights Score, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Today Match, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Highlights Teams, VIVO Pro Kabaddi VIVO Pro Kabaddi, VIVO Pro Kabaddi news, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Updates, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Players, VIVO Pro Kabaddi matches, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Latest news, VIVO Pro Kabaddi India, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Venue, VIVO Pro Kabaddi best Raids, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Raids, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Awards, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Teams, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Todays Match, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Highlights Match Updates, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Highlights News, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Best Players, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Teams Highlights, PKL, PKL Highlights, VIVO Pro Kabaddi in Bengaluru, VIVO Pro Kabaddi UP team, VIVO Pro Kabaddi best Team, VIVO Pro Kabaddi, VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2022, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Points Table, VIVO Pro Kabaddi highlights Score, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Today Match, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Highlights Teams, VIVO Pro Kabaddi
LIVE VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, 2022-23, November 4. (Image: Twitter)

LIVE VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 Match Updates, PAT vs MUM, DEL vs JAI, UP vs PUN: In today’s triple header show at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune, Patna Pirates take on U Mumba in the first match, followed by Dabang Delhi taking on Jaipur Pink Panthers and the final match of the day will be between UP Yoddhas and Puneri Paltan.

PAT vs MUM, Patna Pirates vs U Mumba: Patna Pirates have clashed with U Mumba 16 times. The three-times champions have won six of these games, while the Season 2 champions have won nine times. One match between the teams ended in a tie.

DEL vs JAI, Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Dabang Delhi K.C. and Jaipur Pink Panthers have met 18 times with the former winning on seven occasions and the latter winning nine times. Two games between the teams ended in ties.

UP vs PUN, UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan: U.P. Yoddhas and Puneri Paltan have squared off eight times with the former winning five times and the latter winning thrice.




  • 10:44 PM IST


    LIVE PKL 2022-23, UP vs PUN: That’s it! Puneri Paltan beat UP Yoddhas 40-31. PUN 40-31 UP



  • 10:29 PM IST


    LIVE PKL 2022-23, UP vs PUN: Puneri Paltan leading 35-25, 7 minutes to go in the game now. PUN 35-25 UP



  • 10:17 PM IST


    LIVE PKL 2022-23, UP vs PUN: We are back for the second-half, Puneri Paltana re leading 23-18. PUN 23-18 UP



  • 10:06 PM IST


    LIVE PKL 2022-23, UP vs PUN: Puneri Paltan lead UP Yoddhas 19-11 at half-time. HT: PUN 19-11 UP



  • 10:04 PM IST


    LIVE PKL 2022-23, UP vs PUN: Puneri Paltan are at their dominating best tonight! The lead UP Yoddhas 18-9. As we speak the lead is now 19-9. PUN 19-9 UP



  • 9:49 PM IST


    LIVE PKL 2022-23, UP vs PUN: The third match between UP Yoddhas and Puneri Paltan is underway and the the Paltan have a 2-1 lead as of now. As we speak, it’s 2-2 now. UP 2-2 PUN



  • 9:39 PM IST


    LIVE PKL 2022-23, DEL vs JAI: That’s it!! Jaipur Pink Panthers Beat Dabang Delhi 45-40. JAI 45-40 DEL



  • 9:24 PM IST


    LIVE PKL 2022-23, DEL vs JAI: Pink Panthers leading 41-28. JAI 41-28 DEL



  • 9:21 PM IST


    LIVE PKL 2022-23, DEL vs JAI: Jaipur Pink Panthers leading 40-26 in the game. JAI 40-26 DEL



  • 9:14 PM IST


    LIVE PKL 2022-23, DEL vs JAI: Jaipur Pink Panthers extend their lead 36-23. JAI 36-23 DEL







Published Date: November 4, 2022 10:45 PM IST



Updated Date: November 4, 2022 10:45 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Houdini’s Guide To Home Decoration
Next article
Air Pollution Affecting People Health More Than Tobacco Smoke Dr Randeep Guleria
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677