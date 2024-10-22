Home

Wife calling husband ‘Hijra’ is cruelty: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Calling a husband a ‘hijra’ is an act of cruelty, the Punjab and Haryana High Court said while hearing a divorce case.

Chandigarh: If a wife calls her husband a ‘hijra’ (transgender), it counts as an act of cruelty, the Punjab and Haryana High Court ruled. The court gave the judgment while hearing a divorce case. A Division Bench consisting of Justice Sudhir Singh and Justice Jasjit Singh Bedi was hearing a woman’s appeal challenging the divorce granted to her husband by a family court, as per Bar and Bench.

Notably, the divorce decree was issued by the court after the husband’s mother testified that her daughter-in-law called her son a hijra (transgender). The bench noted that such remarks, implying the mother had given birth to a transgender, constituted an act of cruelty.

The bench of Justice Sudhir Singh and Justice Jasjit Singh Bedi stated, “…terming the respondent-husband as Hijda (transgender) and calling his mother to have given birth to a transgender, is an act of cruelty,” the bench said.

The Divorce Plea

In the divorce plea, the husband claimed that his wife was addicted to porn and mobile games. He further alleged that she asks to record the timing of their sexual encounters, demanding that each sex last at least 15 minutes and three times a night.

The woman used to taunt her husband for not “being physically fit to compete with her”. She also revealed to her husband that she wanted to marry another man, the plea said, as per Bar and Bench.

The Woman Rubbished Allegations

The woman on the other hand denied all the allegations, stating that she was forced out by her husband.

The woman further accused her in-laws of gave her intoxicated medicines.

“During her unconscious state, they put a Tabiz from a Tantrik on her neck besides administering her intoxicated water so that they could have control over her,” the woman alleged.

The woman said that the cruelty finding of the Punjab and Haryana HC’s family court was wrong.

The court observed that the couple had been leading separate lives for six years. They upheld the family court’s conclusion that the marriage had suffered beyond repair and had essentially become unsustainable.











