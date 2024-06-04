Home

News

Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Winners List -Check Complete List Of Winning Candidates Here

Stay tuned to India.com as we bring you all the updates from Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 and the complete list of winners from all the 24 Lok Sabha constituencies in the region.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Winners List: Votes for a total of 24 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana Lok Sabha Elections were counted at 8 AM today. Together the two states and Chandigarh (UT), send 24 members to the parliament, making it one of the key electoral battlegrounds in the country.

Punjab has 13 Lok Seats, Haryana has 10, while Chandigarh, a Union Territory serving as the capital for Punjab and Haryana, has a lone parliamentary seat.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which rules Delhi and Punjab, besides holding considerable sway in Haryana and Chandigarh, is locked in a triangular contest with the BJP and Congress in the key region. Notably, both AAP and Congress are part of the opposition INDIA bloc but do not have any alliance in Punjab.

Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Winners List – Check list of winners from AAP, Congress, and the BJP for all the 24 Lok Sabha constituencies in the region

Check out the complete list of winners below

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 for 543 parliamentary seats to elect the 18th Lok Sabha were held in seven phases, over a period of nearly two months from April 19 to June 1, 2024. Votes will be counted on June 4 and results declared on the same day.

Stay tuned to India.com as we bring you all the updates from Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 and the complete list of winners from all the 24 Lok Sabha constituencies in the region.







