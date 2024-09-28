Home

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann tests positive for Leptospirosis, doctors say his vitals are….

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann was admitted to Fortis Hospital Mohali on Wednesday night. (File/PTI)

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has tested positive for Leptospirosis, an extremely rare bacterial infection which affects vital organs, including the lungs and kidneys, and can result in death in severe cases. Doctors at the Fortis Hospital in Mohali, Punjab, confirmed that Mann has been diagnosed with Leptospirosis, but stressed that his vitals are “completely stable”, adding the AAP leaders has responded well to ongoing treatment.

“The Chief Minister (Bhagwant Mann) had shown signs of significant improvement in his clinical parameters. He has also responded well to the treatment for increase in pulmonary artery pressure. At present, all vitals of the Chief Minister are completely stable. As suspected at the time of admission for tropical fever, his blood tests for leptospirosis came back positive,” ANI quoted Dr RK Jaswal, Director and Head of Department of Cardiology, Fortis Hospital Mohali, as saying.

Dr Jaswal added that Mann has already been put on appropriate antibiotics, and all his clinical features and pathological tests have shown satisfactory improvement.

Earlier, Bhagwant Mann, 50, was admitted to the Fortis Hospital late on Wednesday night for a “routine health checkup”, according to an official statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

On Friday, Mann had undergone several heart-related tests at the Fortis Hospital, the results of which came in on Saturday, confirming that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader is suffering from Leptospirosis.

“Due to an increase in pressure in the chief minister’s pulmonary artery, there was pressure on his heart, leading to irregular blood pressure. Currently, all vitals of the chief minister are completely stable. The doctor will take further decision only after the results of the heart tests and examinations are available,” an earlier statement issued by the hospital had said.

