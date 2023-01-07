Punjab Extends Winter Break For Schools Till January 14 In View Of Severe Cold News

The decision has been taken keeping in mind the extreme weather conditions in Punjab.

Representative image

Chandigarh: Keeping in mind the severe cold conditions, the Punjab government extended the winter holidays till January 14, 2023, for students of class I to Class VII of all government, aided, recognised and private schools in the state.

In a tweet, School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said holidays are being extended for Classes 1 to 7 till January 14. However, he added that students of Classes 8 to 12 must attend school from 10 am to 3 pm.

The teaching staff has been asked to be present in schools.

The state government had extended winter vacations in all schools until January 8.



