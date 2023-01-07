Punjab Extends Winter Break For Schools Till January 14 In View Of Severe Cold News
The decision has been taken keeping in mind the extreme weather conditions in Punjab.
Chandigarh: Keeping in mind the severe cold conditions, the Punjab government extended the winter holidays till January 14, 2023, for students of class I to Class VII of all government, aided, recognised and private schools in the state.
In a tweet, School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said holidays are being extended for Classes 1 to 7 till January 14. However, he added that students of Classes 8 to 12 must attend school from 10 am to 3 pm.
The teaching staff has been asked to be present in schools.
The state government had extended winter vacations in all schools until January 8.
Published Date: January 7, 2023 6:32 AM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez All Set to Live Together By Breaking Saudi Arabian Law- Report News
[ad_1] Ronaldo and his girlfriend are all set to break a Saudi Arabian law and most likely they are going...
Joshimath Sinking: CM Dhami Orders Urgent Steps To Rehabilitate Residents, NDRF Teams On Standby
[ad_1] Joshimath is located at a height of 6,000 feet in the Chamoli district and is said to have been...
Indian Railways Cancels 266 Trains Today. Check Full List Here News
[ad_1] Train passengers must note that tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will...
Taurus May Get a New Job Opportunity, Virgos Must Donate Bananas News
[ad_1] Here's what the stars have got in store for you as per our expert astrologer. Also, follow for quick...
Zoom Announces Human Avatars to Its Meeting App News
[ad_1] The company said as they progress in beta, they will continue to expand with additional facial features, hairstyles, and...
Chennai Metro To Introduce WhatsApp Ticket Facility Soon
[ad_1] Now purchase metro tickets on WhatsApp and escape the long queues. Chennai Metro To Introduce WhatsApp Ticket Facility Soon...
Average Rating