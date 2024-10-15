Punjab government allows bursting of green firecrackers till December 31

Home

The state has imposed a statewide ban on the manufacture, stockpiling, distribution, sale, and use of joined firecrackers, commonly known as series crackers or laris. Only “green crackers” are allowed, which are free from harmful substances like barium, mercury, and lead.

Chandigarh: The Punjab Government has announced new regulations for the sale and use of firecrackers during the festive seasons of Diwali, Gurpurab, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve. These measures aim to protect the health of residents, especially vulnerable groups such as the elderly. An official spokesperson from the state government said, “These festivals typically involve the use of firecrackers, which can detrimentally impact the respiratory health of vulnerable groups, including the elderly.”

The spokesperson also mentioned that the regulations align with orders from the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India and the National Green Tribunal, which have periodically mandated state compliance regarding firecracker usage.

To enforce these regulations, the Punjab Government has used its authority under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986. The state has imposed a statewide ban on the manufacture, stockpiling, distribution, sale, and use of joined firecrackers, commonly known as series crackers or laris. Only “green crackers” are allowed, which are free from harmful substances like barium, mercury, and lead. Sales are restricted to licensed traders, and it is prohibited to store or sell firecrackers that exceed permissible noise levels.

“The government has established limited time windows for firecracker use during festivals. On Diwali (October 31, 2024), firecrackers are allowed from 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM. For Gurpurab (November 15, 2024), the permitted times are 4:00 AM to 5:00 AM and 9:00 PM to 10:00 PM. On Christmas Eve (December 25-26, 2024) and New Year’s Eve (December 31, 2024 – January 1, 2025), firecrackers can be used from 11:55 PM to 12:30 AM”, the official press release citing the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also emphasised that e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon are prohibited from accepting orders or facilitating sales of firecrackers within Punjab. Additionally, Deputy Commissioners have been directed to carry out public awareness campaigns about the harmful effects of firecrackers. Law enforcement agencies will ensure that the sale and use of permitted green firecrackers occur only during designated times and at approved locations.











