Punjab Government Extends Holidays in Schools Till January 8

Punjab School Closing News:The Punjab Government has extended winter holidays in all the government, private, and aided schools till January 8, 2023.

Punjab School Closing News: The Punjab Government has extended winter holidays in all the government, private, and aided schools till January 8, 2023. School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said that all schools in the state would not open on January 2 as announced earlier. The schools are scheduled to open on January 9, 2023.

Punjab Govt has extended winter holidays in all the government, private and aided schools till January 8, 2023 All schools in the state would not open on January 2nd as announced earlier. The schools would now open on January 9, 2023: School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2023

Earlier on Thursday (December 20), Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announced that all schools in the state will open at 10 am from December 21 till January 21, 2023, due to foggy weather.

ਸੂਬੇ ‘ਚ ਪੈ ਰਹੀ ਸੰਘਣੀ ਧੁੰਦ ਕਾਰਨ ਸਕੂਲੀ ਵਿਦਿਆਰਥੀਆਂ-ਅਧਿਆਪਕਾਂ ਦੀ ਸਿਹਤ ਤੇ ਜਾਨੀ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਦੇ ਮੱਦੇਨਜ਼ਰ ਕੱਲ ਮਿਤੀ 21-12-2022 ਤੋਂ 21-01-2023 ਤੱਕ ਸਾਰੇ ਸਰਕਾਰੀ, ਏਡਿਡ, ਮਾਨਤਾ ਪ੍ਰਾਪਤ ਤੇ ਪ੍ਰਾਈਵੇਟ ਸਕੂਲਾਂ ਦੇ ਖੁੱਲ੍ਹਣ ਦਾ ਸਮਾਂ ਸਵੇਰੇ 10 ਵਜੇ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਹੈ..ਛੁੱਟੀ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਨਿਰਧਾਰਿਤ ਸਮੇਂ ਅਨੁਸਾਰ ਹੀ ਹੋਵੇਗੀ… — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) December 20, 2022



