Punjab Government Extends Holidays in Schools Till January 8

Punjab School Closing News:The Punjab Government has extended winter holidays in all the government, private, and aided schools till January 8, 2023.
Punjab School Closing News: The Punjab Government has extended winter holidays in all the government, private, and aided schools till January 8, 2023. School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said that all schools in the state would not open on January 2 as announced earlier. The schools are scheduled to open on January 9, 2023.
Punjab Govt has extended winter holidays in all the government, private and aided schools till January 8, 2023
All schools in the state would not open on January 2nd as announced earlier. The schools would now open on January 9, 2023: School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains
— ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2023
Earlier on Thursday (December 20), Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announced that all schools in the state will open at 10 am from December 21 till January 21, 2023, due to foggy weather.
ਸੂਬੇ ‘ਚ ਪੈ ਰਹੀ ਸੰਘਣੀ ਧੁੰਦ ਕਾਰਨ ਸਕੂਲੀ ਵਿਦਿਆਰਥੀਆਂ-ਅਧਿਆਪਕਾਂ ਦੀ ਸਿਹਤ ਤੇ ਜਾਨੀ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਦੇ ਮੱਦੇਨਜ਼ਰ ਕੱਲ ਮਿਤੀ 21-12-2022 ਤੋਂ 21-01-2023 ਤੱਕ ਸਾਰੇ ਸਰਕਾਰੀ, ਏਡਿਡ, ਮਾਨਤਾ ਪ੍ਰਾਪਤ ਤੇ ਪ੍ਰਾਈਵੇਟ ਸਕੂਲਾਂ ਦੇ ਖੁੱਲ੍ਹਣ ਦਾ ਸਮਾਂ ਸਵੇਰੇ 10 ਵਜੇ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਹੈ..ਛੁੱਟੀ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਨਿਰਧਾਰਿਤ ਸਮੇਂ ਅਨੁਸਾਰ ਹੀ ਹੋਵੇਗੀ…
— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) December 20, 2022
Published Date: January 1, 2023 10:02 PM IST
Updated Date: January 1, 2023 10:18 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Patna Schools Upto Class 8 To Remain Closed Till January 7 Due To Cold Conditions
[ad_1] Schools Closing News: Due to severe cold wave conditions in Patna, District Magistrate on Sunday said that schools will...
Viral Jet Refuelling In Midair Looks Like A Childs Play But Is It WATCH VIDEO
[ad_1] One video that is making waves and going viral on social media depicts the process of jet refueling in...
Severe Cold Wave In North India Delhi Rajasthan Punjab Haryana Chandigarh To See Drop In Temps IMD
[ad_1] Indian Meteorological Department has predicted severe cold wave conditions in North India for next 3 days. Fog and temperature...
Thunivu Ajith Kumar Starrer Crime Actioner to Release on Pongal
[ad_1] 'Thunivu', the much-anticipated Pongal release of the Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar, will hit the screens across the globe on...
What Is DEXA Scan – BCCI’s Newly-Introduced Selection Parameter; All You Need To Know
[ad_1] The BCCI on Sunday added DEXA scan along with Yo-Yo test as the two fitness parameters for all the...
Delhi s New Year Long Traffic Jams Utter Chaos Connaught Place India Gate Most Affected
[ad_1] Connaught Place, India Gate, South Delhi were some of the areas most affected by long traffic jams on first...
Average Rating