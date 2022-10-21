Punjab Hikes Dearness Allowance by 6%, Restores Old Pension Scheme For Employees 

7th Pay Commission: Ahead of Diwali, the Punjab government announced big bonanza for the state employees on Friday and hiked their Dearness Allowance by 6%. Taking another major step, the state government also decided to restore the old pension scheme for them. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann termed the move as a Diwali gift for the state staff.Also Read – 7th Pay Commission: Good News For Punjab Govt Employees Ahead Of Diwali. DA Likely To Hike by 6%

Giving details, Chief Minister Mann said in a decision, the state Cabinet decided to give six per cent dearness allowance (DA) to employees and pensioners, with effect from October 1 this year.

He also said the state government employees will be given the option of adopting the old pension scheme or the current one.

आज की कैबिनेट बैठक में कर्मचारियों के पक्ष में फैसले लिए गए… कैबिनेट ने दिवाली के मौके पर कर्मचारियों और पेंशनभोगियों को तोहफा देने की मंजूरी दी… कर्मचारियों और पेंशनभोगियों को 6% DA किश्त का भुगतान स्वीकृत… जो 1 अक्टूबर से प्रभावी होगा… सभी को दीपावली की शुभकामनाएं pic.twitter.com/55CdYJ8S7S — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) October 21, 2022

“We have taken an in-principle decision to this effect in a cabinet meeting. This move will benefit lakhs of employees,” he said while adding that modalities of the old pension scheme for the employees will be worked out.

The chief minister said the employee’s demand has been met now and it’s a Diwali gift for them. He also added that the pension decision will benefit lakhs of employees and pensioners.

Notably, the decision from the state government has come ahead of the Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat Assembly polls, where AAP is trying its luck and promised to restore the old pension scheme for state government employees if voted to power.

The restoration of the old pension scheme, which was discontinued in 2004, has been a major demand of state government employees.

“Arvind Kejriwal has told that what we say, we will have to deliver,” said Mann. “We are fulfilling the promises we are making,” he added.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said employees will be given the option to join the old pension scheme. State’s Housing and Urban Development Minister said “historic decisions” have been taken by the government for benefit of its employees.

The Council of Ministers opined that the employees are a critical segment of the state administration and safeguarding their interests was the government’s top priority.