Punjab NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Allotment Out Now on bfuhs.ac.in

The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot has released the Punjab NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Allotment list. The candidates can now download the allotment list from the official website of the varsity i.e. bfuhs.ac.in. Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot is conducting the Punjab NEET UG 2022.

The Provisional allotment of seats for Round 1 under NEET UG 2022 is out and if there are objections, they are invited from the candidates up to November 4, 2022 till 10 am in person, as per the released notice on the website.

The candidates must note that they will have to the allotted colleges only after the final list is released. Candidates can go to the colleges and report in case there is any objection.

As mentioned on the result notice, the final selection list will be displayed on November 4, 2022 at 2 pm after the provisional list receipt of objections are received and based on that they will remove the final list

Punjab NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Direct link to download

Punjab NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1: How to download

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the list: