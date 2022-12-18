Punjab NEET UG Provisional Seat Allotment Result 2022 Shortly at bfuhs.ac.in; Know How to Check

HomeNationalPunjab NEET UG Provisional Seat Allotment Result 2022 Shortly at bfuhs.ac.in; Know...
Punjab NEET UG Provisional Seat Allotment Result 2022: One can check the Punjab NEET UG 2022 Counselling Provisional Seat Allotment result by visiting the official website at bfuhs.ac.in.

Punjab NEET UG 2022 Counselling Revised Schedule: The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has revised the Punjab National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2022 mop-up round and stray vacancy round schedule. As per the revised schedule, the Punjab NEET UG Provisional Seat allotment result for the mop-up round will be declared today, December 18, 2022. One can check the Punjab NEET UG 2022 Counselling Provisional seat allotment result by visiting the official website at bfuhs.ac.in.

Punjab NEET UG 2022 Counselling Revised Schedule Here

Name of the Event Check Important Dates Here
Updation of choices or preferences of college, course, quota or category through the online portal for mop-up round counselling for admission to vacant seats December 16 – December 17, 2022 (up to 5 pm)
Processing of seat allotment December 18, 2022
Display of provisional result December 18, 2022
Reporting or joining to the allotted college December 19 – December 20, 2022 (up to 5 pm)

How to Check Punjab NEET UG 2022 Counselling Provisional Seat Allotment result?

  • Visit the official website at bfuhs.ac.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the ‘NEET UG 2022’ section.
  • Look for the link that reads, “Download Punjab NEET UG 2022 Counselling Provisional Seat Allotment result.”
  • Enter the login credentials, if required.
  • Your Punjab NEET UG 2022 Counselling Provisional Seat Allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Selected candidates will have to report at the provisionally allotted college on December 19 to December 20(5:00 PM). The provisionally selected candidates will have to pay the balance six months fee through online payment gateway after adjusting the security amount.




Source link

