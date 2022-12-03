Punjab Police Seize 10 AK47 Assault Rifles Foreign made Pistols Huge Cache Of Narcotics From Smugglers

Punjab Police recovered 10 AK-47 assault rifles and 10 foreign-made .30 bore pistols in the past three days from the drug smugglers they arrested, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said here on Saturday.

Punjab Police Seize 10 AK-47 Assault Rifles, Foreign-made Pistols, Huge Cache Of Narcotics From Smugglers

Two Rajasthan-based drug smugglers, Sukhvir Singh and Bindu Singh were arrested by the Counter Intelligence (CI) wing of Amritsar. 13 kg heroin was recovered from their possession in Amritsar on November 21, which further led to the arrest of two more of their aides, Manpreet Singh and Balkar Singh alias Lovepreet Singh, both resident of Ferozepur, from Hanumangarh in Rajasthan, where they were staying at a rented accommodation.

Yadav said, based on the revelations made by the arrested drug smugglers, police teams in a joint operation with the Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday recovered five AK-47 rifles and five .30 bore pistols along with nine magazines concealed near a pillar in the area of a forward post in Ferozepur.

“Acting swiftly on the specific inputs from CI Amritsar, the BSF recovered another chunk of five AK-47 rifles and five foreign made .30 bore pistols along with 19 magazines concealed in the area of border outpost Jagdish in Ferozepur on Friday,” he said.

AIG Amarjit Singh Bajwa said that as per preliminary investigations, the arrested persons used to smuggle the consignment of drugs and weapons from their Pakistani associates to deliver them to different states of the country.



