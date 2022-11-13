Sunday, November 13, 2022
National

Punjab To Review Weapon Licenses Within Next 3 Months, Bans Public Display of Arms

According to the news agency ANI, authorities will also be conducting random checking of weapons in days to come. Celebratory firing posing a threat to life will be punishable.

Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Sunday said that the weapon licenses issued so far will be reviewed within the next 3 months. It further informed that no new license will be issued unless the DC is personally satisfied. Public display of weapons has also been banned.

According to the news agency ANI, authorities will also be conducting random checking of weapons in days to come. Celebratory firing posing a threat to life will be punishable.

Directions were also issued for registration of an FIR against those indulging in hate speech against any community, the order said.




