Punjab Woman Fatally Shot, Her Cousin Critically Wounded By Indian-Origin Man In New Jersey

Jasvir Kaur, 29, was killed, while her 20-year-old cousin sustained critical gunshot wounds after being shot at by Gaurav Gill, a 19-year-old Indian-origin man, in Middlesex County, New Jersey on June 12.

A 19-year Indian-origin man allegedly shot and killed an Indian-origin woman and critically wounded another in New Jersey, United States. Authorities said the shooting took place in northeastern Middlesex County on June 12, resulting in two female victims sustaining gunshot injuries.

The two female victims were found by officers who responded to the shooting report and later airlifted to the hospital in critical condition, according to a press release issued by the county prosecutor.

As per the release, one of the two victims, 29-year-old Jasvir Kaur, of of Carteret, was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the other victim, Kaur’s 20-year-old cousin, was in critical condition.

“They’re just laid out on the driveway. They weren’t really moving,” CBS News quoted a neighbour as saying in its report.

Officials said the accused shooter, Gaurav Gill, was arrested later in the day after being on the run for hours. Gill was was cornered by law enforcement in a backyard about a half mile from where the shooting happened, the CBS News report said.

Gill, a resident of Kent, was charged with “one count of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, one count of second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, one count of fourth-degree possession of a high-capacity magazine and one count of first-degree attempted murder,” the press release said last week.

Gurmukh Singh, the owner of the house where the two women were living together, described Kaur as a hard worker and nice person, the report said.

The motive for the shooting was not immediately known and it was unclear how or if the suspect knew the victims, it said.

Police have said that the investigation is “active and continuing” and have urged people with information to call and reach out to authorities.

