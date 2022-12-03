Punjabi Aunty Goes To Buy Lavender, Calls It Lafanter By Mistake. Viral Reel Is Just Too Funny

When the woman asks the salesman if she can buy the lafanter plant, he feels offended and asks if she’s calling him a lafantar.

Trending News: Lavender, an aromatic plant with bright purple flowers, has a soothing fragrance that many people love. Lavender is used in skin and beauty products but also packs a lot of health benefits too. Studies suggest it may boost sleep and help relieve stress, chronic pain, and depression. For its calming fragrance and beautiful colour, many people like putting lavender in their homes.

It’s now common to see Indian people settled abroad, so much so, that you find a desi person almost everywhere you go, whether it’s the US or Canada. One such Punjabi woman who is settled abroad was shopping for some lavender flowers with a friend when she came across a Punjabi salesman. She asked her friend if it’s called ‘lafanter plant’ and the other woman says yes.

When the woman asks the salesman if she can buy the lafanter plant, he feels offended and asks if she’s calling him a lafantar. “It’s not lafanter plant, it’s lavender,” the salesman tells her. She laughs and apologises to the salesman and tells him that her friend told her the wrong thing. “You look lafantar, but you no lafanter,” the woman tells him jokingly after finalizing the price.

