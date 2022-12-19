Puppy Dies After Being Run Over By Car In Ghaziabad; Driver Arrested

The CCTV footage shows that two puppies were playing on the roadside when a car takes a U-turn and rams over one of the puppies.

CCTV footage captures car running over stray dog, driver booked | Twitter/Lalit Pandit

Ghaziabad: A chilling video has emerged, showing a puppy coming under a moving car, which is left there to die in pain as the driver did not stop and rushed on from the spot. The CCTV footage shows that two puppies playing on the roadside when a car takes a U-turn and rams over one of the puppies. The dog gets brutally injured and later dies in pain. Following the incident, the driver was booked and held on charges of animal cruelty.

Watch: Dog Killed After Coming Under Moving Car (Readers Discretion Advised)

The incident took place on Wednesday at Ghaziabad’s Teela Mod, Times of India reported. A resident, nearby, filed a complaint against the driver on Saturday.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the driver under relevant sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and that followed his arrest.




