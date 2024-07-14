NationalPolitics

Puri Jagannath temple’s Ratna Bhandar Reopens After 46 Years

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email July 14, 2024
0 59 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • Puri Jagannath temple’s Ratna Bhandar Reopens After 46 Years

The place where the valuables will be kept temporarily has also been identified, said the former Orissa HC judge.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
Puri Jagannath temple's Ratna Bhandar Reopens After 46 Years
इन तीनों के लिए अलग अलग रथ बनाए जाते हैं, रथयात्रा मुख्य मंदिर से शुरू होकर 3 किलोमीटर दूर स्थित उनकी मौसी के घर गुंडिचा मंदिर पर जाकर समाप्त होती है

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government will unlock the Ratna Bhandar, the revered treasury of the 12th-century Jagannath temple in Puri, on Sunday after 46 years for an inventory of the ornaments and other valuables, an official said.

The treasury was last opened in 1978.

“The Ratna Bhandar of the Jagannath temple will be reopened today at 1.28 pm,” said Justice Biswanath Rath, the chairman of the committee formed by the state government to supervise the inventory of valuables in the treasury.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the committee held in Puri, he said.

Members of the committee, including Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator Arabinda Padhee, will visit the treasury after the reopening, he added.

The place where the valuables will be kept temporarily has also been identified, said the former Orissa HC judge.





Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email July 14, 2024
0 59 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

DDA Postpones Controversial Majnu Ka Tila Demolition Effort; Details Here

July 13, 2024

Priyanka Attacks BJP In Heated Political Slugfest Over ‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas’

July 13, 2024

Sobha Group’s Philanthropy – Sri Kurumba Educational and Charitable Trust Celebrates 14th Year of Conducting Nearly 700 Dowry-Free Community Weddings

July 13, 2024

Delhi Police Registers FIR Against Social Media User For ‘Lewd’ Remark On Captain Anshuman Singh’s Widow

July 13, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow