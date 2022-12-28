Putin Signs Decree Banning Oil Exports To Countries Backing ‘Stupid’ Price Cap On Russian Oil
Kremlin’s ban on the export of oil to EU countries backing the price cap will come into effect from February 1, 2023 and would be in place for five months.
Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree banning the export of oil and oil products to those countries in the European Union (EU) that put a price cap on Russian oil.
The price cap on Russian oil, which was agreed upon by the G7 group of nations, Australia and the EU, came into force on December 5. This price cap prohibits countries from paying more than $60 dollars per barrel of Russian oil.
Kremlin’s ban on the export of oil to EU countries backing the price cap will come into effect from February 1, 2023, and would be in place for five months.
“This…comes into force on February 1, 2023, and applies until July 1, 2023,” said the decree. However, the decree includes a clause that allows Putin to overrule the ban in special cases.
Earlier this month, Putin had hinted that Russia could cut oil production and would not sell oil to any country that imposes the West’s “stupid” price cap.
His reaction came after the G-7 countries, the European Union and Australia agreed to a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in February this year.
On February 24, 2022, Putin launched a “special military operation” in Ukraine aimed at “demilitarisation and denazification”.
Topics
Published Date: December 28, 2022 7:40 AM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Amidst BF.7 Wave Scare, Why Are Doctors in Maharashtra Going on Strike From Jan 2?
[ad_1] This is not the first time doctors in Maharashtra are protesting. Earlier this year in August, around 1,500 resident...
30 AM, Hailed As Superhero
[ad_1] Middleton said that he had woken up to his alarm in the morning, having plans to go fishing on...
Top 10 News: Delhi Colder Than Dharamshala And Nainital, Northern States To Witness High Temperature
[ad_1] According to the Meteorological Department IMD, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and the hill states of...
What Happens if COVID Asylum Restrictions End?
[ad_1] The Supreme Court said in a ruling Tuesday that it would keep Title 42 in place indefinitely. The case...
LIVE | Pakistan Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3, Score: Latham, Conway Look To Continue Momentum
[ad_1] LIVE SCORE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3 Score New Zealand will look to continue the...
Ranveer Singh’s Film Crosses Rs 25 Crore… Now! Check Detailed Report
[ad_1] Cirkus Box Office Collection Day 5: Ranveer Singh's film seems to have crashed during the weekdays after a highly...
Average Rating