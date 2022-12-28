Kremlin’s ban on the export of oil to EU countries backing the price cap will come into effect from February 1, 2023 and would be in place for five months.

Putin Signs Decree Banning Oil Exports To Countries Backing ‘Stupid’ Price Cap On Russian Oil

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree banning the export of oil and oil products to those countries in the European Union (EU) that put a price cap on Russian oil.

The price cap on Russian oil, which was agreed upon by the G7 group of nations, Australia and the EU, came into force on December 5. This price cap prohibits countries from paying more than $60 dollars per barrel of Russian oil.

Kremlin’s ban on the export of oil to EU countries backing the price cap will come into effect from February 1, 2023, and would be in place for five months.

“This…comes into force on February 1, 2023, and applies until July 1, 2023,” said the decree. However, the decree includes a clause that allows Putin to overrule the ban in special cases.

Earlier this month, Putin had hinted that Russia could cut oil production and would not sell oil to any country that imposes the West’s “stupid” price cap.

His reaction came after the G-7 countries, the European Union and Australia agreed to a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in February this year.

On February 24, 2022, Putin launched a “special military operation” in Ukraine aimed at “demilitarisation and denazification”.

