The two-time Olympic medalist has become a global icon and an inspiration to millions of young fans around the world, Cornerstone Sport said. “Her performances on the court, including winning a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics and a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, have catapulted her to the pinnacle of the sport,” the company said.

Sindhu was conferred with the Arjuna Award, and the Padma Bhushan award in 2021 for her bronze medal-winning campaign at Tokyo Olympics 2020. She became the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals.

“Cornerstone Sport has a track record of managing top athletes and helping them build successful careers both on and off the field. I am confident that their expertise and resources will further enhance my brand and commercial endeavors,” Sindhu said.

Jogesh Lulla, chief operating officer of the company said: “PV Sindhu’s status as a true icon in Indian sports and one of the world’s most talented and accomplished athletes is unquestionable. Her incredible achievements on and off the court are a result of her unparalleled talent, determination, and unwavering focus. She will continue to achieve remarkable success both as an athlete and as a role model for people around the world.”

Sports media spends, sponsorships on the ground and celebrity endorsements raked in a total revenue of ₹14,209 crore in the last year, registering a 49% jump over 2021.

Of this, sports sponsorship saw the biggest upswing, increasing to ₹5,907 crore with a growth of 105%, found a report by GroupM titled ‘Sporting Nation in the Making’.

Updated: 31 May 2023, 12:40 PM IST