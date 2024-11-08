InternationalNational

PVRs and Cinema Halls are in Big Problem

Kolkata,By Samata Mondal:- Watching movies on mobile devices offers convenience and accessibility, allowing people to enjoy films anywhere and anytime. However, cinema provides a unique communal experience, enhanced sound, and visuals that can be more immersive. Society is navigating a balance between these two forms of viewing, reflecting changing preferences and lifestyles. While mobile viewing is on the rise, it raises questions about the future of traditional cinema and the social norms surrounding moviegoing.

So,The balance between mobile viewing and traditional cinema is indicative of broader societal changes. While mobile devices offer unmatched convenience, the unique experience of watching films in a theater remains valuable. As society continues to evolve, so too will the ways in which we consume and appreciate film.
In that arena lots of cinemas launching in OTTs is helping consumers to see them from remote areas and again the halls are facing huge loss.

