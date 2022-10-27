Python Swallows Deer Within Seconds, Leaves Netizens Stunned. Watch

Viral Video Today: Burmese pythons are one of the largest snakes on Earth, according to National Geographic. They kill their prey by constriction, coiling their bodies around the animal until it suffocates. These huge snakes also possess stretchy ligaments in their jaws that allow them to swallow their food whole.Also Read – Viral Video: Pet Python Attacks Owner, Wraps Itself Around Her Arm As She Removes It From Cage | Watch

But Burmese pythons are not just big snakes, growing to more than 18 feet and 200 pounds, but big eaters, taking on prey as large as a deer. A python's heart and liver grow by 40 percent, to dissolve the deer in a week.

A video is going viral on social media that shows a Burmese python swallowing a whole deer within a few seconds. In the clip shared on Instagram by the page 'beautiful_new_pix', a python can be seen eating a dead deer in one big gulp within seconds. A man can be seen tapping on the snake's body as well. The reel has received over 619k views and 21k likes.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF PYTHON SWALLOWING DEER WITHIN SECONDS HERE:

While most users were left stunned on seeing the python gulping the deer, a few clever users claimed that the video is reversed and that the serpent was actually throwing up the deer not swallowing it, which is why it was dead and the man was tapping on the python to get it out.

“It’s in reverse, they don’t eat that fast. You see him tapping the snake. That will actually make the snake regurgitate,” a user commented.