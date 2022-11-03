Python Tries To Kill Monkey And Eat It, Other Monkeys Fight To Save Him. Watch

Viral Video Today: Pythons, which are the largest snakes on the planet, kill their prey by wrapping around them and suffocating them. A video is being circulated on social media where a python can be seen constricting and killing a monkey.Also Read – Viral Video: Man Tries to Hit Rooster With Stick, Runs Like A Chicken After It Gets Angry. Watch

The shocking clip shows a large python wrapped around an unconscious monkey and trying to swallow it. To save their friend, the whole troop of monkeys shows up and tries to fight off the serpent. A monkey pulls the python’s tail but when the snake attacks him, he runs back. Also Read – Viral Video: Monkey Washes Clothes Using Brush And Soap, Netizens in Hysterics. Watch

Several monkeys try to hit the snake and free their friend from its tight hold but fail. In the end, the monkeys are screaming and running around while seeing their friend being killed but are not able to save him even as they try to gang up on the python. Also Read – Viral Video: This Boy Singing Dil Diyan Gallan While Crying Is Just Too Cute And Funny To Miss

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF PYTHON KILLING MONKEY HERE:

Tragic