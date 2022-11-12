Python Wraps Around Mans Neck, Tries To Choke Him To Death. Watch

A video is going viral that shows a man handling a reticulated python when the serpent starts choking him.

VIRAL VIDEO OF PYTHON TRYING TO CHOKE MAN

Viral Video Today: The reticulated python is considered the world’s longest snake and one of the three heaviest snakes. Reticulated pythons bite first but kill by their victim by suffocation or cardiac arrest within minutes. Pythons then swallow their prey whole. Literally within a few seconds, pythons can wrap its powerful coils around a person’s body, cutting off blood circulation to the brain, blocking off airways and preventing the chest from expanding. From one or all of those reasons, a person would quickly die.

A video is going viral that shows a man handling a reticulated python when the serpent starts choking him. The clip was shared on Instagram by ‘nickthewrangler’, who calls himself an animal and reptile addict. “NERVOUS while python SQUEEZES my vocal cords,” Nick said in the caption.

In the video, the man can be seen lifting the huge snake in his arms. The python has its tail wrapped around Nick’s neck, who is making choking sounds. “I’m in a terrible situation now,” he says while he tries to control the serpent. However, as he’s experienced with snakes he just laughs it off and even plays with the python’s mouth by hitting him gently with his hat. The reel has racked up over 290k views and 7.4k likes.

That does not look good!

