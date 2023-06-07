Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim submits his fifth bid for Manchester United amid competition with Jim Ratcliffe

Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani has submitted his fifth and final bid for the football club Manchester United, a Bloomberg news report said on Wednesday. Sheikh Jassim has made it clear that he will not launch any further bids for Manchester United after Friday.
