Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the shrine board Anshul Garg is looking into the security and operational preparedness of the shrine area for hassle-free pilgrimage on the New Year.

Vaishno Devi: QRTs, Multi-Tier Security Forces In Place To Avoid New Year Eve Like Stampede

Katra: To avoid a repeat of the stampede horror that claimed 12 lives and injured dozens on the intervening night of December 31, 2021 and January 1, 2022 at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, the shrine board administration has been reviewing security and operational preparedness to pre-empt any such incident on New Year eve.

Earlier, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the shrine board Anshul Garg held a meeting to assess security and operational preparedness of the shrine area for hassle-free pilgrimage on the New Year when a large number of pilgrims from various parts of the country and abroad are expected to visit the cave shrine.

Arrangements for New Year Eve

The authorities have this time decided to deploy Quick Response Teams (QRTs) and a multi-tier security grid comprising police, CRPF and other paramilitary forces on the coming New Year.

To control the crowd, the administration has divided it into 6 sectors from the base camp to Katra and the main building.

Work will be done under a different strategy to control the crowd in each sector. When the crowd increases in the building, then they will be stopped at various places, for which the authorities have fixed some places.

More than 500 CCTV cameras have also been installed to keep an eye on the Yatra with the help of which the entire travel route will be monitored.

Additional forces as per request shall be deployed in and around Katra and on the track en-route Bhawan in coordination with other security agencies to ensure fool-proof security and effective Yatra management.

Vaishno Devi footfall, 2022

Nearly 87 lakh pilgrims have paid their obeisance at the famous Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir so far this year, the highest in the past nine years, an official of the shrine board said on Saturday. The inflow of the pilgrims is expected to pick up further in the coming days as the year draws to close, the official said, hoping that the figure may surpass 90 lakh by the end of December.

“Till December 6 this year, 86.40 lakh pilgrims visited the cave shrine for the blessings of Mata Rani – a manifestation of the Hindu mother goddess, Durga or Adi Shakti – which is highest annual figure in the past nine years,” a shrine board official said.



