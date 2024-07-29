Home

‘Ensure Territory Not Used For Terror Purposes’: Quad’s Veiled Pakistan Reference Amid Call For Concerted Action Against Terror Groups

In a joint statement issued after the Quad foreign ministers’ meeting in Tokyo, Japan, the Quad ministers “unequivocally” condemned terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms including cross-border terrorism.

xternal Affairs Minister S Jaishankar along with Japan’s foreign minister Yoko Kamikawa, Australia’s foreign affairs minister Penny Wong and US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, addressing the press after the Quad Foreign Ministers Meeting in Tokyo. (PTI Photo)

Quad Meeting: The Quad nations on Monday urged countries across the world to take immediate, sustained and irreversible action against all UN-listed terrorist groups, including Pakistan-based outfits such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM), and their proxies.

In a veiled reference to Pakistan, the four-nation Quad grouping which comprises India, United States, United Kingdom, and Japan, asked countries to take concerted action against UN-listed terrorist outfits and prevent their territories being used for terror purposes.

“We strongly reiterate our condemnation of terrorist attacks, including the 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot attacks and call for bringing the perpetrators of these attacks to justice without delay,” the statement said.

The ministers deplored the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), drones, tunnels and information and communication technologies by terrorists and terrorist entities.

The grouping called on all nations to take immediate, sustained and irreversible action to prevent territory under their control from being used for terrorist purposes.

“We reiterate the call for concerted action against all UN-listed terrorist groups including Al-Qaeda, ISIS/Daesh, Lashkar e-Tayyiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), and their proxy groups,” it said, without naming any country.

India has repeatedly accused Pakistan of sheltering dreaded terrorist groups including al-Qaeda, JeM, LeT and their proxy groups.

The Quad member states said they were committed to working together to promote accountability for the perpetrators of terrorist attacks and support implementation including through domestic designations of UN Security Council resolutions as they pertain to sanctions.

“We are committed to international cooperation and working together with our international and regional partners in a comprehensive and sustained manner to strengthen their capacity to prevent, detect and respond to threats posed by terrorism and violent extremism including threats posed by the use of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes,” the joint statement said.

The Quad foreign ministers welcomed the fruitful discussions held at the first Quad Working Group on Counter-Terrorism meeting and the fourth tabletop exercise in Honolulu in December 2023 and looked forward to Japan hosting the next meeting and tabletop exercise in November 2024.

