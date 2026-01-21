Population-scale AI system uses Claude to analyze millions of medical records to identify patients who qualify for guideline-recommended care and support timely clinical review PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Qualified Health and Anthropic have launched a landmark AI deployment across the University of Texas System (UT System) to tackle one of healthcare’s most persistent challenges: ensuring that patients who meet evidence-based criteria are consistently identified, appropriately evaluated, and considered for high-quality care across large and diverse populations. Under this initiative, Qualified Health’s AI system, powered by Anthropic’s Claude AI models, is being deployed across UT System’s vast health network in Texas to continuously analyze vast clinical datasets and surface gaps in guideline-recommended care. The system applies validated clinical guidelines and appropriateness criteria to enable care teams across the UT System to consistently identify patients who may benefit from further clinical review and coordinated care planning. Despite decades of clinical research and well-established guidelines, tens of millions of Americans who meet criteria for evidence-based care are never identified and evaluated in time. In Texas alone, an estimated 4-6 million patients fall through the cracks each year, leading to preventable complications and mortality, inequities in access, and growing strain on clinicians and the healthcare system. The problem is not a lack of medical knowledge, but the operational reality of modern healthcare. Determining whether patients meet guideline-based and appropriateness criteria often requires intentional and labor-intensive chart review across fragmented systems, unstructured notes, labs, imaging, and historical records. At population scale, across millions of patients and petabytes of complex clinical data, systematic identification of gaps in evidence-based patient care has historically been infeasible, until now. “Healthcare is one of the most demanding environments for AI because it requires parsing vast amounts of complex, unstructured clinical data while operating safely within strict governance frameworks,” said Eric Kauderer-Abrams, Head of Life Sciences at Anthropic. “Claude can do that reliably, and when paired with Qualified Health’s governance platform and a visionary health system like the University of Texas System, it creates the conditions to deploy advanced AI safely at scale and ultimately help close care gaps for millions of patients.” Qualified Health’s AI system integrates data across sources, parsing complex clinical data, and applying validated clinical guidelines and appropriateness criteria to maintain a continuously updated, population-level view of care gaps. Patients who warrant further consideration are surfaced directly into care team workflows for review, with supporting clinical context automatically assembled to support efficient, high-quality decision-making. “The challenge isn’t that we don’t know what works. It’s translating decades of evidence and appropriateness guidance into consistent clinical practice at scale,” said Justin Norden, MD, MBA, MPhil, CEO of Qualified Health. “The system is designed to augment, not replace, clinical judgment and enable clinicians to apply their expertise at a scale that was previously not possible. Together, the partners are establishing a replicable framework for operationalizing evidence-based medicine at scale. What once required extensive manual chart abstraction and cross-system coordination can now happen continuously, across entire populations.” Following extensive evaluation and testing, the system is now live at the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB), the first deployment site within the UT System. Initial deployment focuses on identifying gaps in guideline-recommended cardiology care, ranging from guideline directed medical therapy and appropriate medication dosage to necessary interventional treatments for heart failure and valvular disease. Importantly, appropriateness criteria are also surfaced to ensure high-quality assessment. Early results from the initial deployment demonstrate population-scale impact:
- Complex clinical data were parsed and assembled into unified patient profiles, integrating notes, laboratory results, imaging, and procedural information
- Unified patient profiles were evaluated against precise, guideline-based criteria across a broad set of cardiology procedures
- Large cohorts of previously unrecognized, high-likelihood candidates were surfaced for clinician review
- Clinician review demonstrated a high level of agreement with system outputs, reinforcing clinical trust
- Care pathways for appropriately eligible patients were accelerated
