Qubit Capital Disrupts Global Funding with AI-driven Startup-investor Matchmaking

Qubit Capital has made a significant impact by revolutionizing how startups connect with investors. Through its pioneering AI-driven matchmaking platform, Qubit has secured over $9 million for different startups in recent funding rounds in quarter 2 of 2024, empowering them to thrive in a competitive market.

Qubit Founders (from left) – Mayur Toshniwal, Vaibhav Totuka, Sahil Agrawal, Sagar Agrawal, and Kshitiz Agarwal

Breaking New Ground in the US, UK and Europe

Qubit Capitals expansion into the U.S. and Europe marks a milestone in its mission to democratize access to venture capital for founders globally. The platform has already facilitated $215 million in funding for 64+ startups since inception in 2020. Recent deals facilitated through Qubit include

Swiipr Technologies: This UK-based fintech and travel startup raised approximately $7.7 Million from Octopus Ventures, UK, and TX Ventures, Switzerland.

Spottitt: A satellite-based geo-spatial analytics company, Spottitt secured $800,000 from Right Side Capital & 3 Angel Investors.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

iVent Pro: A virtual events platform, received an undisclosed amount from Purple Ventures.

Revolutionizing Fundraising with AI Precision

At the core of Qubit Capitals success is its cutting edge AI and machine learning technology. By harnessing data-driven insights, Qubit automates the matchmaking process between startups and investors, ensuring precision and efficiency. This approach is particularly beneficial for Seed, Series A, and Series B stages, with a round size in the range of $150,000 – $30 Million.

“Startups face immense challenges in securing funding, especially in a virtual-first, remote work environment,” said Mayur Toshniwal, Co-founder of Qubit Capital. “Our AI-powered platform provides startups with the tools they need to connect with the right investors and secure crucial funding. Our recent successes with Swiipr Technologies, Spottitt, and iVent Pro highlight our platforms rapid growth and effectiveness.”

A Vision Born from Necessity

Qubit Capital was founded at the onset of the 2020 pandemic by experienced entrepreneurs who understood the hurdles startup founders face in raising capital. Identifying the right investors, building relationships, and dedicating time and resources to fundraising are formidable challenges.

“We believe AI can democratize access to investors worldwide, breaking down barriers regardless of background or location,” said Sagar Agrawal, Co-founder of Qubit Capital. “Our global expansion into Europe, the UK, and the US excites us, and we are eager to support startups in these regions.”

About Qubit Capital

Qubit Capital is a trailblazing fundraising platform and network that transforms how startups connect with investors. Since its inception, Qubit has facilitated $215 million in funding for 64+ startups. By integrating AI, data-driven insights, and digital tools, the platform provides seamless matchmaking and comprehensive support throughout the fundraising journey. Qubit Capital is industry and stage agnostic, working with startups from early to late stages, all driven by a passion for growth.

For more information, visit Qubit Capital.