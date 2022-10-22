Saturday, October 22, 2022
National

Quick And Easy Recipes to Delight Your Taste Buds

By admin
Diwali Recipes 2022 : Since Diwali 2022 is around the corner, what is better than celebrating this festival of lights with delectable treats and sweets that you can easily make at home? Top chefs from different five-star chains share quick and easy recipes to make on Diwali for your friends and family.Also Read – Last Moment Diwali Plans? Here Are 5 Ways To Celebrate Festivals Of Lights In Delhi-NCR

Kesar Chocolate Phirni Recipe shared by Chef Narayan Dutt Sharma, Culinary Head, Barbeque Nation Hospitality Limited

Kesar Chocolate Phirni Recipe

Kesar Chocolate Phirni Recipe

Ingredients: Also Read – Bhumi Pednekar’s Diwali Bash: Suhana, Nysa And Other Celebs Who Graced Their Presence Last Night

  • Milk: 1 Litre
  • Sugar: 100 gm  
  • Ghee: 10 gm   
  • Grated Dark chocolate: 100
  • Green Cardamom ( Elaichi powder) 10 gm
  • Mawa: 80 gm
  • Rose Water: 10 ml
  • Soaked Rice Paste: 100 gms

Method: Also Read – Why Is Dhanteras Called ‘Yamadeepdaan’? This Is The Story Behind Dhanvantri Trayodashi

  • Boil milk in a thick pan.
  • Add soaked Rice Paste to the milk.
  • Once milk start boiling After Rice cooked 80 Percentage
  • Add all the ingredients one at a time
  • Finally add ghee and rose water
  • Served In Kullhad and garnish with grated chocolate

Sheer Khurma

sheer khurma

Ingredients:  

  • 1 tablespoon ghee
  • 1 cup broken vermicelli
  • 10-12 thickly slivered almonds
  • 1-litre milk
  • 7 – 8 tablespoons sugar
  • 10 – 12 saffron strands
  • 1 tablespoons sliced almonds
  • 1 tablespoon chopped cashews and nuts
  • Half a tablespoon of cardamom powder

Method:

  • Take 1 tablespoon of ghee in a pan and heat it. Add 1 cup broken seviyan or vermicelli or semiya.
  • Break the long vermicelli strands with your hands before putting it on roasting. Stir and continuously roast seviyan or on low to medium-low heat. Stir often while roasting seviyan for even browning.
  • Cook the seviyan on medium flame till it is golden brown in colour.
  • Pour 4 cups of whole milk (1 litre) into the pan. This milk can be room temperature, hot or even chilled and warm the milk on medium low or low heat.
  • Stir occasionally so that the milk or seviyan does not stick to the bottom of the pan. Let the milk comes to a boil. Once the milk comes to a boil. When the milk is boiling, add 7 or 8 tablespoons of sugar or according to your preference.
  • Next, add 10 to 12 saffron strands. Now, add 1 tablespoon of sliced almonds and 1 tablespoon of chopped cashews and mix it very well. You can also add nuts like sliced pistachios. Then add half a teaspoon of cardamom powder (ground cardamom).
  • Also, add some dried rose petals. Cook the vermicelli kheer mixture for 3 to 4 minutes more till the vermicelli gets cooked and the milk thickens.
  • The kheer is ready to be served. You can serve it hot or chilled and while serving put some chopped nuts or dried rose petals on top of it.

Crunchy Chocolate Cornflakes Clusters by Chef / Food blogger Nikita Varma

Crunchy Chocolate Cornflakes

Ingredients:

  • Dark chocolate
  • Coconut oil
  • Peanut butter
  • Sea salt
  • Corn flakes
  • Rose petals

Method:

So, go and try these amazing desserts at home this Diwali! India.com wishes you Happy Diwali.





