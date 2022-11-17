Quit Twitter Or Get Hardcore Elon Musk New Ultimatum To twitter Employees via email

Elon Musk told Twitter employees that anyone who had not clicked on a link confirming “you want to be part of the new Twitter” by Thursday evening New York time would be considered to have quit.

‘Quit Twitter Or Get Hardcore’: Elon Musk’s New Ultimatum To Its Employees

Elon Musk Twitter Layoff: Times are changing at Twitter as in about two weeks under Elon Musk’s leadership, the company has fired over 3,700 people and a slew of high-ranking executives have resigned. But it doesn’t stop there, according to a report in The Washington Post, Musk has sent a late-night email offering the remaining Twitter employees a choice that they can either resign and receive three months severance pay, or they can commit to a “hardcore” work environment.

He said, “Going forward, to build a breakthrough Twitter 2.0 and succeed in an increasingly competitive world, we will need to be extremely hardcore,” the letter reads. “This will mean working long hours at high intensity. Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade.”

“Whatever decision you make, thank you for your efforts to make Twitter successful,” the message said.

A copy of the message, which was reported by The Washington Post, was reviewed by Reuters. A person who had received the message at Twitter confirmed its content.

Musk said Twitter would be “much more engineering-driven” under his leadership, adding that “those writing great code will constitute the majority of our team and have the greatest sway.”

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

The billionaire, who completed the USD 44 billion takeover of the San Francisco company in late October, fired much of its full-time workforce by email early this month and is expected to eliminate an untold number of contract jobs for those responsible for fighting misinformation and other harmful content.



