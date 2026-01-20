The marketing sector is a critical driver of brand growth and digital economic value. For it to scale globally, strategic intervention in the upcoming Union Budget is imperative. We expect a two-pronged focus: first, a significant national AI skilling initiative tailored for the services sector, supported by fiscal incentives for enterprises that upskill their workforce in data analytics and AI-driven customer engagement. This will enhance productivity and ROI for businesses nationwide. Second, we advocate for enhanced support for the start-up ecosystem, particularly in MarTech and AdTech. This should include streamlined regulatory and fiscal frameworks, R&D grants, and production-linked incentives for developing indigenous marketing technology solutions. Such measures will foster innovation, build sovereign capabilities, and position India as a hub for marketing technology. Investing in human capital and homegrown innovation will act as a force multiplier, elevating marketing’s strategic role and directly contributing to the nation’s broader digital economy objectives.