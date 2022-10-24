Quotes, Wishes, Greetings, Messages to Share With Your Friends And Family

Diwali 2022: The festival of light Diwali is the most awaited festival in India, it is celebrated with much pomp and show. Deepawali is celebrated across India and the world by the Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and some Buddhists. The festival symbolizes the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, knowledge over ignorance and hope over despair. The festival of light is observed on the 15th day of the holiest Kartika month.On this auspicious day, people lit up lamps and Diyas, worship various Gods and Goddesses, wear new clothes, and have sweets. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on October 24th 2022. As the day approaches, we clean our houses and decorate them to let go of all the unnecessary items and worries. Diwali is believed to be the beginning of a new journey by forgetting all the troubles of the past and stepping into the light.Also Read – Diwali 2022 Live Updates: People Across India Immerse In The Festival Of Lights

To celebrate this auspicious day, here are some wishes, quotes, greetings, and messages to share with your friends and family

Happy Diwali 2022: Quotes, Wishes, Greetings, Messages to Share With Your Loved Ones

Let’s celebrate the festival in the true sense by spreading joy and lighting up the world of others. Have a wonderful Diwali and a great New Year! Rejoice on this blessed occasion and spread sparkles of peace and goodwill. Have a Happy Diwali! Get together to celebrate the spirit of the festival and shower love, care, and joy. Happy Diwali Deepo ka tyohar sath lekar aaya khushiyon ki saugaat, Mubarak ho aapko deepon se saji ye raat. Happy Diwali. Maa Lakshmi ki kripa ho, Dhan aur samruddhi ki varsha ho, accha swasth ho, Meri or se Diwali ki dheron shubh kamnayein. Jagmagata rahe aapka jeevan, Jhilmilata rahe aapka ghar, Bani rahe aapke adharon par meethi muskaan, Aur manate rahein aap Diwali har saal. Diyas are here to help you light up your life, decorations to help you beautify and make all your problems disappear, and sweets to add that special something to your life. We wish you a joyous Diwali. With this festival of lights, may you find true joy, prosperity, and love. Wishing you and your loved ones a very Happy Diwali. On Diwali, I ask Lord Ganesha and Goddess Laxmi to always shower us with their blessings and love. I wish you all a joyous Diwali. May the Diwali magic fill our lives with more love, affection, and mutual respect. Happy Diwali to everyone I care about!

