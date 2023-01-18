Home

Lifestyle

Radhika Merchant Looks Like Modern-Day Radha in Vibrant, Resham Lehenga at Her Mehendi Ceremony – See Viral Pics

Anant Ambani’s bride-to-be Radhika Merchant looked stunning in a traditional vibrant lehenga for Mehendi ceremony by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.



Radhika Merchant Looks Like Modern-Day Radha in Vibrant, Resham Lehenga at Her Mehendi Ceremony – See Viral Pics



Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Mehendi Ceremony: Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s son Anant is all set to marry his longtime girlfriend Radhika Merchant in a lavish wedding. The couple’s wedding celebrations have gotten off to an exhilarating start with the Mehendi ceremony. The gorgeous bride-to-be Radhika wore a custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla colourful lehenga for the occasion. The designer shared Radhika Merchant’s breathtaking photos and captioned them, “The Hues of Joy! Radhika Merchant is the picture of romantic bliss in this custom-made multi-colour resham lehenga embroidered with floral booties and mirrors at her mehendi ceremony.”

RADHIKA MERCHANT LOOKS BREATHTAKING IN COLOURFUL LEHENGA FOR HER MEHENDI

Radhika Merchant wore a stunning pink resham lehenga with broad patti borders, multicoloured flower embroidery, and mirror embellishments. Her multicoloured lehenga skirt had a tiered A-line silhouette and waist ties with tassel embellishments. Radhika paired her lehenga with a matching half sleeves blouse. The multicoloured blouse featured a cropped hem and ornate embellishments.

RADHIKA MERCHANT MAKES HEADS TURN IN HER MEHEDI OUTFIT

Radhika Merchant completed her look with a gorgeous pink dupatta of the same colour. The bride-to-be’s accessories included a long, heavy necklace, a choker, mang tika, jhumkis, and a ring in emerald and gold tones. She glammed up with bright pink lips, kohl-lined eyes, glowy skin, light eye shadow, and a minimal bindi. Her stylist braided her hair with a classy centre part and flowery hair accents.

RADHIKA MERCHANT LOOKS VIBRANT IN A COLOURFUL MEHENDI OUTFIT

Anant Ambani is the son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his bride-to-be Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant. The two engaged at Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan followed by a grand celebration at Ambani’s Mumbai residence.

What do you think about Radhika Merchant’s Mehendi outfit? Let us know!



