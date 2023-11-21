Radico Khaitan is pleased to join as the Official Partner for Legends League Cricket 2023, featuring 8 PM Packaged Drinking Water. This partnership reflects the Company’s commitment to sports and aligns with its proactive engagement in various athletic events.

Radico Khaitan joins Legends League Cricket 2023 as their Official Partner

As the curtains fall on the thrilling spectacle of the World Cup, the cricket fervour in India continues to soar to new heights. The excitement is far from over as Legends League Cricket 2023 promises an exciting season with legendary cricketers. The second season, which began on November 18 in Ranchi, includes six teams, with over 120 players from 16 countries, including reigning champions Gujarat Giants.

The grand finale on December 9, 2023, along with the Eliminator on December 6 and two qualifiers on December 5 and 7, will be held in Surat. Other matches are scheduled across Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, and Vizag.

Amar Sinha, Chief Operating Officer, Radico Khaitan Ltd. expresses great pride in the Company’s role as the Official Partner for Legends League Cricket 2023. He added, “This collaboration underscores our dedication to sportsmanship and aligns seamlessly with the rich legacy of cricket. Our engagement in diverse sporting events, from cricket to golf tournaments and kabaddi championships, exemplifies our commitment to championing the spirit of sports across various arenas. We eagerly anticipate contributing to the excitement and celebration of cricket in partnership with Legends League Cricket 2023.”