Radico Khaitan Presents ‘MERA CRICKET’ Anthem to Ignite High Spirits in T20 Men’s World Cup 2024

Radico Khaitan Limited is thrilled to ignite the cricket fervour worldwide by presenting ‘MERA CRICKET‘, an electrifying anthem dedicated to the T20 Men’s World Cup 2024. This anthem is a gift from Radico and Hitz Music to cricket fans across the globe, capturing the unparalleled passion and excitement that cricket inspires.

Marking the singing debut of cricket legend Harbhajan Singh, ‘MERA CRICKET’ is a musical celebration of crickets universal appeal and its ability to unite people. The song also features legendary cricket icons like Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Anil Kumble, Virender Sehwag, Mithali Raj, Aaron Finch, Sreesanth, Vivek Razdan, and Aakash Chopra. Written by the talented Padamjeet Sehrawat, with music composed by Sehrawat and Kamal Joshi, this anthem promises to resonate deeply with cricket enthusiasts.

“We are immensely proud to present MERA CRICKET, a heartfelt tribute to the game that celebrates the joy and shared passion it brings to millions. At Radico Khaitan, we strive to honor crickets unifying spirit through this musical journey. As advocates for both music and sports, we appreciate the common synergy between these universal languages, which have the extraordinary ability to unite people globally. MERA CRICKET symbolises our commitment to this vision, and were excited to share this celebration with cricket fans worldwide,” shared Mr. Abhishek Khaitan, Managing Director of Radico Khaitan Limited.

Released under the Hitz Music label, this unique collaboration promises an unforgettable listening experience. Cricket fans across the globe can immerse themselves in the anthem, enhancing their sports spirit, started June 8, 2024, on the Hitz Music YouTube Channel and across all major audio streaming platforms.

Link: www.youtube.com/watchv=2wSlhRmnT9o.