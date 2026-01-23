SYRACUSE, N.Y.

Jan. 23, 2026

Kenneth C. Andrews, Owner of K & A Radiologic Technology Services



/PRNewswire/ — What is a Doppler ultrasound, and how does it differ from a standard ultrasound exam? In a featured article in, Kenneth C. Andrews of K & A Radiologic Technology Services, Inc. explains how Doppler technology plays a crucial role in vascular imaging by measuring the movement of blood through arteries and veins in real time. This form of ultrasound allows clinicians to evaluate blood flow patterns, identify blockages, and assess circulatory function without exposing patients to radiation or requiring invasive procedures.Unlike traditional ultrasound, which generates static images of organs and tissue, Doppler ultrasound tracks shifts in sound wave frequency to determine both the speed and direction of blood flow. These measurements are essential for diagnosing vascular conditions such as deep vein thrombosis, peripheral artery disease, and venous insufficiency. The exam is painless and typically completed within an hour using a handheld transducer and conductive gel applied to the skin. One of the procedure’s most important advantages is its adaptability to bedside use. As Andrews notes, portable ultrasound units allow Doppler studies to be performed wherever the patient is located—including in homes or long-term care settings—eliminating transportation risks and reducing delays in care. This makes Doppler ultrasound especially useful for patients presenting with symptoms like swelling, pain, or skin discoloration that may suggest compromised circulation. The article,, emphasizes the value of this non-invasive diagnostic tool in providing fast, accurate insights into vascular health. Kenneth C. Andrews underscores its role as a first-line test in evaluating blood flow concerns safely and efficiently.HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities. SOURCE HelloNation