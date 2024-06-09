Raebareli Or Wayanad.. Which Seat Will Rahul Gandhi Retain? Here Is What We Know So Far

Home

Raebareli Or Wayanad.. Which Seat Will Rahul Gandhi Retain? Here’s What We Know So Far

The Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024 have been declared and Rahul Gandhi has won from both seats – Raebareli and Wayanad. Which Lok Sabha seat will the Congress scion retain and which one will he let go. Here’s what we know so far…

Rahul Gandhi Lok Sabha Seat Raebareli Or Wayanad

Rahul Gandhi Lok Sabha Seat: The Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024 took the entire country by surprise when the INDIA Bloc crossed the 200-mark and gave a tough competition to BJP-led NDA who eventually won the elections. Unanimously, Narendra Modi was decided to be the Prime Minister-designate and he will be taking his oath today, on June 9 at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. Apart from the PM Modi Swearing-In Ceremony, Congress scion Rahul Gandhi has also been in the news for a couple of reasons; one being his possibility to become the Leader of Opposition of the Lok Sabha and the second being, his decision about which Lok Sabha seat he may retain, out of Raebareli and Wayanad. The Congress Working Committee met to discuss multiple issues but as of now, Rahul Gandhi has not officially announced his preferred seat. Here’s what we know so far…

Raebareli Or Wayanad.. Which Seat Will Rahul Gandhi Retain?

As mentioned earlier, Rahul Gandhi has not yet made an official statement regarding the Lok Sabha seat he would retain out of Raebareli or Wayanad. According to media reports, a final decision in this regard is expected before June 17, 2024; Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said in a statement, “This decision has to be taken before June 17 and it will come in 3 to 4 days.”

Rahul Gandhi’s Video Message On Wayanad Or Raebareli

The party sources hint at the possibility of Rahul Gandhi retaining the Raebareli seat as it holds a huge strategic significance for the political party and is a sort of family seat. After the announcement of the results where the Congress leader had won from both seats by a huge margin, Rahul Gandhi had shared a video message on his social media account saying that both the seats are close to his heart; he had also thanked everyone who had supported him.

Rahul Gandhi To Be Leader Of Opposition For Lok Sabha?

The Congress Working Committee, apart from discussing which Lok Sabha seat Rahul Gandhi will retain, also discussed about the leader being the Leader of Opposition (LoP) of Lok Sabha. While Rahul Gandhi has deferred the decision for now, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said, “Rahul Gandhi is the best person to lead this campaign inside the Parliament, this is what the CWC’s view was…the entire CWC feels for a better and strong vigilant Opposition, those who want to protect the Constitution also, should be safe under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi as a Leader of Opposition, this is what the CWC resolution is. Rahul Gandhi said he respects the sentiments of the CWC members and told them that he would take a decision on it very soon.”







