Rafael Nadal Provides Injury Update, Reveals Timeline of Return

Melbourne: Tennis legend Rafel Nadal has struggled a lot with his injuries. Nadal sustained a hip strain against Mackenzie McDonald and ended up losing the match in straight sets, failing to defend his Australian Open crown. After the exit, Nadal went through some medical tests, which diagnosed him with a grade 2 injury, ruling him out for six to eight weeks. While that also saw him face an early exit in the Australian Open, Nadal is confident of making a comeback soon as he provided an update for his fans.

Taking to Twitter, Nadal has provided an update where he claims he would be reassessed in three weeks’ time. “Today I have been at the Tecknon Tennis Clinic in Barcelona where they have carried out some tests on me. The Melbourne results are confirmed and the deadlines remain the same. Established the treatments to follow and in 3 weeks they will perform new tests to see the evolution,” Nadal posted on Twitter.

Hoy he estado en la Clínica Tenis Tecknon de Barcelona dónde me han realizado unas pruebas. Se confirman los resultados de Melbourne y los plazos siguen siendo los mismos. Establecido los tratamientos a seguir y en 3 semanas me realizarán nuevas pruebas para ver la evolución 🙏 — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) January 26, 2023

“In the end, I can’t complain about my life at all. So just in terms of sports and in terms of injuries and tough moments, I mean, that’s another one. Just can’t say that I am not destroyed mentally at this time, because I will be lying,” Nadal said after the loss against Mackenzie McDonald.



