Rafael Nadal’s doctor shares update on his surgery says, ‘we’ve done what we wanted to…’

22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal’s doctor has given an update on his arthroscopic surgery. The tennis ace injured his left hip flexor during the Australian Open earlier this year. The lingering injury has forced Nadal to pull out of the 2023 French Open, a tournament he has dominated since his debut in 2005.
