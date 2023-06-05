Menu
Rafael Nadal’s doctor shares update on his surgery says, ‘we’ve done what we wanted to…’

22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal’s doctor has given an update on his arthroscopic surgery. The tennis ace injured his left hip flexor during the Australian Open earlier this year. The lingering injury has forced Nadal to pull out of the 2023 French Open, a tournament he has dominated since his debut in 2005.

Dr. Angel Ruiz Cotorro, one of the three doctors who performed the surgery on Nadal on Friday shared the update on atptour.com, he said, “I’m happy because we’ve done what we wanted to… We’re very satisfied and if we respect the recovery times, I think he will be able to recover. Rushing is never a good idea. It’s five months, but we’re not pushing for a particular date,”

“The decision to operate was made recently, we tried all the conservative options, which is how these injuries are normally treated. But Rafael Nadal’s doctor shares update on his health,” the doctor added

Dr Cotorro said the chances of the operation being a success were high, as the remaining parts of the tendon were healthy and would regenerate. However, the doctor warned that the tendon will need time to regenerate and the first six weeks will be crucial for the healing process.

Nadal’s doctor also revealed that the tennis star will remain in a period of ‘limited rehabilitation’ for 10 days. However, after 10 days, Nadal will be able to go to the pool and ride a bike.

The 14-time French Open champion also shared the news of his surgery via his Twitter account on 3 June, writing,“Hello everyone. As you know last night I had surgery. Everything went well and the arthroscopy was on the left psoas tendon that has kept me out of competition since January.”

“I will start progressive functional rehabilitation immediately and the normal recovery process they tell me is 5 months, if all goes well.” Nadal added

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated: 05 Jun 2023, 08:40 AM IST



