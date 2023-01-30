National

RaGa Begins Battle For 2024 With Snow-Capped Speech In Srinagar

admin
31Views
Read Time:2 Minute, 28 Second


  • Home
  • News
  • India
  • RaGa Begins Battle For 2024 With ‘Snow-Capped’ Speech In Srinagar

Though the success of the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ that began on September 7, 2022  will be judged by the result of the state polls in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the 3,570-km journey created a massive buzz on Monday when Rahul was seen braving heavy snowfall at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium.

Rahul Gandhi Speech Amid Snowfall
Rahul Gandhi Continues Speech Amid Snowfall

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi-led Kanniyakumari-to-Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra came to an end on January 30 in Srinagar. Though the success of the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ that began on September 7, 2022  will be judged by the result of the state polls in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the 3,570-km journey created a massive buzz on Monday when Rahul was seen braving heavy snowfall at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium, Srinagar.

In a show of opposition strength, leaders of several opposition parties shared the stage with Gandhi and other Congress leaders amid snowfall to mark the culmination of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar.

RAHUL GANDHI CONTINUES HIS SPEECH AMID HEAVY SNOWFALL

Meanwhile, addressing the rally as part of Bharat Jodo Yatra at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium, Rahul said, “Four children came to me. They were beggars and had no clothes on…I hugged them…They were cold and shivering. Maybe they didn’t have food. I thought that if they’re not wearing jackets or sweaters, I too shouldn’t wear the same…”

BHARAT JODO YATRA ENDS

After covering 3,970 km in 12 states, and two Union territories in nearly five months, Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodi Yatra which started on September 7 ended on January 30 in Srinagar. As a part of the Yatra, Rahul held over 100 corner meetings and 13 press conferences. He had over 275 planned walking interactions.  Earlier in the day, Gandhi hoisted the national flag at the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ camp site at in Panthachowk.




Published Date: January 30, 2023 2:19 PM IST



Updated Date: January 30, 2023 2:28 PM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories