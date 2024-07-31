Raghav Juyal and Harshvardhan Rane’s On-Set Fight Shocks Fans

Bollywood is in a state of shock after an explosive fight broke out between stars Raghav Juyal and Harshvardhan Rane during a promotional shoot. A 15-second video, captured by a crew member and now circulating online, shows the two actors in a heated hand-to-hand combat, leaving the set in chaos.

The clip, which has quickly gone viral, depicts a fierce argument that escalates into a physical altercation, with props and equipment being knocked over in the fray. Raghav Juyal, who rose to fame with reality shows and solidified his status with action hits like “Kill,” and Harshvardhan Rane, known for his hit show “Sanam Teri Kasam” was also seen in a recent action film “Dange”.

Eyewitnesses described the scene as something that escalated quite quickly. “They were at a promotional shoot where they got into an argument which escalated into a fist fight,” said an anonymous crew member.

The incident has sparked widespread speculation and curiosity. Was this clash the result of a professional disagreement, or was there a deeper, more personal issue at play Representatives for both actors have so far remained silent, only fueling the mystery.

