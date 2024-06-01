Rahul Details Woes Of Agniveers In Letter To President Murmu

Home

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Saturday wrote a letter to President Droupadi Murmu, detailing the “discrimination” and “fundamental flaws” in the Agniveer scheme which, according to him, is meant to create a “lesser” cadre of soldiers who do not receive the same benefits as their regular peers.

“I write to you as the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of India, with an appeal to provide justice to Agniveers, who lay down their lives in service to the nation. The discrimination in the nature and extent of benefits accorded to the families of our slain Agniveers, compared to regular soldiers warrants your urgent attention,” Gandhi wrote in the letter.

Agniveer martyr’s family living in poverty

In his letter, the Congress MP narrated the tale of a martyred Agniveer, 23-year-old Ajay Kumar, who was slain in a landmine blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

Gandhi said he recently met Kumar’s family in Punjab’s Ramgarh Sardaran village and was heartbroken to find that the martyr’s kin, besides being devastated by his demise at such a young age, were living in “abject poverty”.

“I was also shocked to find his family living in abject poverty. I met his six sisters, and parents, who work as daily wage labourers, in their single-room home. His family shared stories about Ajay’s life. Despite losing their son, they were proud of his sacrifice in service to the nation. However, they also described the shocking apathy and insensitivity displayed by the government in the aftermath of his death,” the Gandhi scion wrote.

Agniveers lack benefits received by regular soldiers

He said that Ajay’s family has not received any of the lifetime benefits or social security which are provided to the families of regular soldiers.

“This means they will not get a pension, medical facilities, assistance for education, or preference in employment.”

Gandhi noted that the tragic situation faced by Ajay’s family is the same “injustice” faced by thousands of other Agniveers, “and lakhs more will face in the future.”

‘No clearer illustration of fundamental flaw’

The Congress leader noted that “there can be no clearer illustration of the fundamental flaw in the Agnipath scheme” which he said creates a “lesser” cadre of soldiers who are expected to work on similar tasks with lower pay, benefits and prospects.

Rahul Gandhi termed the Agniveer scheme “discriminatory” in nature which leaves little respite for the families of martyred soldiers citing this as “the reason that the Congress and its INDIA bloc allies have vehemently opposed the Agnipath scheme”

Gandhi urged President Murmu to intervene in the matter as the Supreme Commander of India’s Armed Forces and end this discrimination against Agniveers.

“Is this discrimination against our Agniveer martyrs not a risk to our national security? Is it not a grave injustice to our youth who bravely risk their lives to serve? Do we not owe a duty to ensure the well- being of Ajay’s parents, his sisters, and other families like theirs?,” he asked.

“Therefore, I appeal to you to use your distinguished office to do nyaay – justice – to Agniveer soldiers who lay down their lives, by ensuring that they receive the same benefits as any soldier who makes the highest sacrifice for our motherland,” he concluded.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi has been a vehement critic of the Agniveer scheme and has vowed to repeal it if INDIA bloc comes to power at the centre.







